What is the fastest way to mine blocks in Minecraft?

As the name implies, Minecraft is a game where players spend most of their time mining various kinds of blocks. As soon as gamers enter a world for the first time, they start punching a tree to obtain a log block. They also spend hours mining deep underground to find some of the most precious materials in the title.

However, this crucial activity in Minecraft can be quite tedious at times. Players might find themselves spending hours mining just to gather a few rare items or blocks. Though gamers can craft stronger and more durable tools to work with, they may still need more power. Luckily, the title has some special features that allow players to go through blocks the same way a hot knife does butter.

Fastest way to mine blocks in Minecraft

Efficiency enchantment

Efficiency five enchantment is one of the best ways to mine fast in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players know the ins and outs of the game, they will discover a special feature called enchantments. These are special powerups that they can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor to unleash their full potential.

One handy enchantment is called efficiency, which can only be applied to tools like pickaxes, axes, shovels, and hoes. It basically increases the overall mining speed of the thing it's applied to, allowing players to break each block much faster. There are five levels to the enchantment, each increasing the mining speed by 5%.

Hence, players will mine much faster if they directly apply efficiency level five to their tools. The enchantment will be even more effective if players have netherite or gold tools since these mine blocks the fastest. However, gold equipment is extremely weak and will break within minutes.

Haste 2 status effect with Beacons

Beacons give several positive status effects to players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who are well-versed with the game must know of a block called Beacon. Activating it will require the gamer to place it on any earth-material blocks like iron, emerald, diamond, gold, or netherite. Beacon blocks can offer special positive status effects to players who are near them.

Haste 2 enables players to mine blocks almost instantly in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players set up a four-story beacon, they will unlock an extremely overpowered status effect called Haste 2. It is a step up from the regular Haste status effect and allows players to mine at lightning-fast speeds. Gamers will be able to break blocks within a few milliseconds using it.

Combining efficiency five enchantment and Haste 2 status effect is the fastest method to mine in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The fastest method to mine blocks is by combining the efficiency level five enchantment with a netherite tool, along with the Haste 2 status effect. This combination will allow players to mine each block almost instantly. Gamers can even check how fast they're mining by simply clicking the mouse button once as quickly as they can.

