Top 5 uses of the efficiency enchantment in Minecraft

Players of Minecraft know that they spend a lot of time mining and generally harvesting materials from around the world. Efficiency is an enchantment that helps players speed up the process by which they can gather the resources they need for their builds.

Five ways that players can use the efficiency enchant in Minecraft

Efficiency enchant can benefit the player in many ways. A player can apply efficiency through the enchanting table to an axe, pickaxe, shovel or hoe. They can also apply the enchant to shears.

A player can also use an enchanted book at an anvil to apply the enchant as well. Efficiency ranges from levels I through V, with the highest level increasing the gathering speed by up to 45%.

5) Shears

Shears are a secondary item that can be enchanted with efficiency in order to speed up the harvesting (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to enchant their shears with efficiency. By enchanting their shears, they can use them for things such as cutting through cobwebs and leaves in order to gather them. This can be beneficial for players who are building a treehouse and need to move a lot of leaves out of the way very quickly.

4) Hoes

Hoes are able to help players maintain their farms and with efficiency can do so even faster (Image via Minecraft)

Hoes are used for tilling soil as well as harvesting crops. When a player enchants their hoe with efficiency, they will greatly increase the rate at which they can do so. For players who have larger farms, or plan on harvesting a lot of crops, having a hoe enchanted with efficiency V will be very beneficial. However, players may very well wish to work on getting their other tools enchanted first.

3) Shovels

When doing a lot of digging, players are going to definitely want a shovel enchanted with efficiency (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes players need to move a lot of dirt out of the way. Maybe they are digging a basement for their new house or just simply moving some sand out of the way to build a more appealing body of water. Whatever the case, if players need to move dirt blocks quickly out of the way, efficiency on a shovel is an amazing help for players.

2) Axes

Axes are very capable of cutting down trees and with the efficiency enchant they can net the player a lot of wood (Image via Minecraft)

Gathering wood can sometimes feel like it takes a very long time. But when players enchant their axe with efficiency, they can chop down trees with ease. Gathering wood is useful as it is used in a lot of builds and can be used in crafting as well. This is a highly recommended enchant for any player who needs to gather wood more effectively.

1) Pickaxes

Pickaxes can gather materials much easier when enchanted with efficiency (Image via Minecraft)

Mining stone type blocks is a major part of the game and upgrading any player's gear will require going through lots of stone blocks. To do this more efficiently, players should invest in an efficiency pickaxe.

With the highest level of efficiency V, players will be sure to gather lots of materials very quickly. This should be the first tool that players can try to enchant with efficiency.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen