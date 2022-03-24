What is GeyserMC and how to install it for Minecraft

Playing on a multiplayer server is one of the more entertaining things Minecraft players can do, but the game's dependency on platforms can still cause issues.

Though Minecraft has improved its cross-platform capabilities, there are still barriers between Java and Bedrock Editions. Specifically, players who host a server in Java or Bedrock Edition cannot have gamers from the opposite platform join them. Java players can't hop into a Bedrock server, and vice versa.

Fortunately, there are ways to circumvent this problem, including GeyserMC, which serves as a proxy that permits players on Bedrock to join Java servers at will. This allows for true cross-platform play in the purest sense of the term.

Minecraft: Installing GeyserMC

Setting up a GeyserMC proxy can be a little tricky at first for newer Minecraft players, but the developer of Geyser possesses a Wiki for this very reason. They've also uploaded videos to help players set up their proxy without much confusion or difficulty.

Keep in mind, however, that this particular setup will only work for multiplayer servers, not Mojang's player-rented Realms. This is due to the need for specific server hosting information that Minecraft Realms does not provide.

Before beginning, there are certain prerequisites to meet before beginning in earnest. The server being connected to must support the most recent version of Java Edition. The server itself doesn't have to be set to the most recent version, but it must allow connections from players updated to that version.

Whichever device that is using Geyser to connect will also have to be compatible with Java 16, the latest version of Java at the moment. Players connecting to the Java server will likely need to have a paid Java Edition account, though players hosting the server can use the hybrid plugin Floodgate to circumvent this.

Lastly, players hosting the server will need to open a UDP port for connections.

Below, Minecraft players can find a short set of steps detailing how to set up GeyserMC for their server using the standalone method. This method will not include any other plugins, as there are other installation methods required to synergize GeyserMC with multiplayer server plugins. Here's how to install GeyserMC:

Download Geyser's .jar file from GeyserMC's build server, then place the .jar in a newly-made folder. Double-click the .jar file, which should create the necessary files for Geyser. Enter Geyser's config and enter the necessary information that pertains to the server that players are trying to join. More details can be found on Geyser's wiki via the "understanding the config" page. Stop Geyser if it is running, save changes made to the config, and re-run Geyser. Ensure that the player's UDP port is forwarded to correspond with the server. Typically, Bedrock Edition players will want to forward the UDP port 19132, though the server host can utilize a different port if desired.

Once Geyser is successfully set up, all that's needed from players is to log in to their Bedrock Edition game client and head to their friends list, which should now list GeyserMC under LAN Games.

Alternatively, players can enter the server tab and add a server with the IP address "localhost." Afterward, players should be able to double-click their option of choice and enter the server that is configured through Geyser.

