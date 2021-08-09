What happened to the 30-Day Minecraft SMP? All you need to know

The 30-Day Minecraft SMP was a hardcore survival-multiplayer server started through Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons. The concept of the 30-Day Minecraft SMP was intriguing, as it presented a concept similar to the infamous year-long channel: Unus Annus.

Dishearteningly, the server's concept was the very factor that contributed to the abrupt end of the 30-Day SMP. Tommy briefly stated in a stream that those invited to the server simply lost interest because of the surplus of deaths that had ended the run of several streamers on the server early on.

Originally, the 30-Day SMP had eight members: Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, Brendan "Sneegsnag" Thro, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold and Ranboo.

However, as stated, a few of these members died within the first couple of days following the start of the server. The deceased individuals were Slimecicle, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot.

The 30-Day Minecraft SMP also had a few rules to regulate the aspect of the hardcore gamemode, as well as the overarching concept of the thirty-day timer:

1) Streamers can only play on the server when someone else is live. This rule was enacted to make sure that if someone dies whilst on the server, someone else is there to witness and record it.

2) The second and most critical rule is very simple. If someone dies, they're no longer allowed back on the server. They're not allowed to stream on the server again, and they'll be out of the 30-Day Minecraft SMP.

3) The 30-Day Minecraft SMP will end in thirty days, no matter what. When the timer displayed outside the forcefield hits zero, the server is over.

That being said, following the first few days of its launch, fans began to speculate if the server was being abandoned due to early issues with the second rule.

As those invited to the server began to slowly abandon their daily streams on the 30-Day Minecraft SMP, it became clear that the concept would not stick around for the long haul.

What happened to the 30-Day Minecraft SMP?

Unfortunately, the reason for the 30-Day Minecraft SMP's cancelation is a bit open-ended. On stream, Tommy talks briefly about the reasons the server didn't prosper for the full thirty days that it was supposed to, saying:

"What happened to the 30-Day SMP? Basically, because there were so few people on it, which was kind of intentional, so many people died off the bat. It was like... we don't really want to go on this now, and then, especially recently, I've got really back into the Dream SMP. I think everyone was a bit like... that was cool, but, you know, we all love this already."

He concluded the statement by saying that he "isn't really fussed about it." It appears as though the decision to abandon the 30-Day Minecraft SMP was reached mutually by all members involved.

Meanwhile, fans are understandably disappointed by the reality that the 30-Day Minecraft SMP won't be returning anytime soon. It's a loss that will be filled by the recent and more frequent streams on the widely beloved Dream SMP.

