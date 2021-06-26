The 30-Day Minecraft SMP: End date, owner, current members, and more

On June 22nd, 2021, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons revealed that he and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold had masterminded the creation of a Minecraft Hardcore Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) that would be completely erased in thirty days.

gonna start the new smp at 9 PM BST. this is big — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) June 22, 2021

This concept might seem familiar to those who followed the year-long journey of Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach and Ethan "CrankGamePlays" Nestor's legendary channel — Unus Annus.

Tommy's 30-Day Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer has a very similar concept, except instead of the server running for a year, it will only be up for thirty days.

However, the month-long time restraint isn't the only critical rule on the server. Participants of the 30-Day Mincraft SMP want to be especially careful with what they do, as if they die even once, that is the end of their run. The 30-Day Minecraft SMP is a hardcore server, therefore, each member has one life and one life only.

Despite the 30-Day Minecraft SMP only beginning a handful of days ago, there have already been a notable number of deaths, alliances, rivalries, and more.

Who is on the 30-Day SMP?

Originally, the 30-Day SMP had eight members: Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, Brendan "Sneegsnag" Thro, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, and Ranboo.

30 more days to make the right choice pic.twitter.com/pduRob2tWN — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) June 22, 2021

However, a few of these members have died since the start of the server. The deceased individuals were Slimecicle, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot.

There had been talk of reviving some of the early deceased members, which confused those following the canonical deaths in the 30-Day Minecraft SMP. However, there likely won't be any revivals enacted, as both fans and the deceased streamers themselves felt weird about creating loopholes in the rules.

Ph1LzA (known now as "Ghostza") was recently in a voice chat with Ranboo, who is still canonically alive, while the latter was playing on the server. It's unknown but likely that despite some of the original members having canonically died, viewers will still hear from them over voice chats with the alive members.

Tommy had mentioned while explaining the rules of the server that new members would be added as the original ones died off. While there haven't been any new additions thus far, fans should expect some soon.

What are the rules of the Minecraft 30-Day Smp?

There have been a few rules set in place to regulate the 30-Day Minecraft SMP:

1.) Streamers can only play on the server when someone else is live. This rule was enacted to make sure that if someone dies whilst on the server, someone else is there to witness and record it.

2.) Tubbo can't play on the server for longer than three hours each day. Tommy stated that this is his favorite rule and one he presumably mandated. The real reasoning behind this rule is unknown, but if Tubbo exceeds his three-hour limit, he will be temporarily kicked.

3.) The third and most critical rule is very simple. If someone dies, they're no longer allowed back on the server. They're not allowed to stream on the server again, and they'll be out of the 30-Day Minecraft SMP.

4.) The 30-Day SMP will end in thirty days, no matter what. When the timer displayed outside the forcefield hits zero, the server is over.

There is also a forcefield around a 100x100 block portion of the world, trapping the streamers into the confined area for the duration of the thirty days. Tommy also stated that the nether was enabled and that the bedrock would be removed so there's nothing but void beneath them.

What is the end date for the 30-Day SMP?

The 30-Day Minecraft SMP will end on July 22nd, 2021. The final streams of the remaining members will happen on that day, so eager viewers should be sure not to miss them.

After that end date, the server will be erased. There won't be further streams on the server after that date. The builds, items and memories made on the server will only be remembered through those who were there to witness them.

However, not all traces of the 30-Day Minecraft SMP will be lost after the end date.

The manager of TommyInnit's Video-On-Demand ("VOD") channel, Rudylmao, stated that the recordings of the streams done on the server would remain up after the thirty days. That is a huge relief to fans who don't have the time to catch all of the streams as they happen live.

There is no set schedule for streams on the 30-Day Minecraft SMP. However, streamers on the server will either be live daily or actively playing on the server whilst someone else is live.

Those interested in keeping up with this journey should keep their notifications on for the streamers still alive on the 30-Day Minecraft SMP.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod