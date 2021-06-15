Minecraft Streamer TommyInnit's Top 5 Vlog Moments

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons has, more recently, begun expanding his content into making high quality vlogs of himself and his friends' meet-ups and adventures.

Since the UK started to ease travel and social distancing restrictions, vlogs with friends and fellow creators that couldn't be filmed in during the lockdown are starting to become more frequent. Tommy's new-found love for vlogging has been no exception, and for good reason since his vlogs have become some of his most viewed content across his various channels.

Tommy's vlogs often feature friends from the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") server, such as; Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, and Niki "Nihachu."

In this article, we'll count down the five best moments from vlogs and in-person sketches TommyInnit has been featured in.

Disclaimer: The moments listed in this article are in no particular order, and reflect the author's opinion. It's up to the reader to decide which moments would be on their own, personal, version of this list.

5 of the best moments from vlogs and in-person sketches featuring TommyInnit

#5: Jack Manifold begrudgingly buys a wig

While out shopping at the mall with Tubbo and Jack Manifold, schemes arise after the group of teenagers spot a wig shop.

Tommy and Tubbo spend a good minute attempting to force Jack to buy a wig. Their attempts are successful after a smash cut reveals a fabulous looking Jack Manifold in a new, short, blue wig.

While Jack wasn't thrilled to be wearing this bold look in public, he looked very dapper while doing so. This wig has been featured in several of Jack's own streams since it's debut in the vlog; so he must have taken a bit of a shine to the blue wig.

i am going to go insane if i see this image one more time pic.twitter.com/G1Qvx1PnGw — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) May 2, 2021

#4: Tommy obtains the vlog gun

In the video titled, "I Met Wilbur Soot In Real Life..." Tommy meets up with Wilbur; as well as some other members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") server in person for the first time.

The group met up in Brighton, and decided to spend time at the Brighton Palace Pier Arcade. Tommy's mythical "vlog gun", had only been spoken about up until this point. When it came time to cash in on their arcade winnings in for prizes, he took it upon himself to finally obtain a physical, "vlog gun" which came in the form of a plastic nerf gun.

This vlog itself was legendary from start to finish, as it was one of his first official vlogs, but what topped it off was finally acquiring the vlog gun.

#3: "I'm friends with GeorgeNotFound"

Let's face it, there are simply too many golden moments to choose from in this one million subscriber milestone video titled, "Minecraft In Public". Tommy sprinting out of a McDonalds after acquiring ketchup packets is something that'll never leave our minds. However, there is one moment that takes the cake.

While attempting to "brew his own potions" at the pub, he asks the bartender if he can get a vodka. Tommy's not of legal drinking age, so he found himself in a bit of a pickle when the bartender asked to see identification. After a beat of silence, he bluntly attempts to bargain his way into getting that vodka by telling the bartender,

"I'm friends with GeorgeNotFound, if that's anything..."

Tommy's request for a drink was declined, but the moment was hysterical enough to make up for the declined request.

#2: "We're really jumping out of a plane with a Dream stan."

While moments away from jumping out of a plane, both Jack and Tommy start making some banter to ease their nerves. Tommy comments on how their masks are "like Dream's." This prompts another passanger on the plane to chime in as they state that they enjoy the faceless creator's content.

The two begin to inquire what the passanger's favorite video of his is. Tommy then jokingly states;

"We're really jumping out of a plane with a Dream stan."

The comment sends laughter all around, and certainly eased their nerves for a brief moment.

#1: Tommy hijacks Wilbur's stream

After finishing up at the Brighton Palace Pier Arcade; Wilbur decides to have coffee with Tommy's dad, who accompanied him while he attended this meet-up. Tommy, after snatching his wallet with the keys to his apartment, breaks into his apartment, hijacks his computer, and starts streaming.

I put my wallet on the table while having coffee with Tommy’s dad. I look away for like 5 minutes and suddenly the little gremlin has run off with it to my office and booted up my PC. — Wilbur Soot (@WilburSoot) August 13, 2020

It's a hysterical moment from start to finish, especially when Wilbur inevitably discovers Tommy's stream hijack. Tommy streaming from other's set-ups without their permission is a theme unique only to him; but it was something else when he decided to go live from Wilbur's PC.

