What is Minecraft Legends? Everything to know about Mojang's new action-strategy game

Minecraft Legends is finally out, with millions of players waiting anxiously to play this new game from Mojang Studios. The game brings a new perspective to the blocky universe already established by Mojang, with new mobs, structures, and much more.

While the original Minecraft game and Minecraft Dungeons are based on survival and adventure, this is a real-time action-strategy game with a brand new story that pits the Overworld against the Nether realm.

Originally announced in June 2022, the game quickly became one of the most anticipated projects within the community. While games like Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons continue to receive regular support, a new game sporting a different genre is just what the community needs.

Minecraft Legends: All major features listed

Mojang Studios is going in an entirely new direction with Minecraft Legends, as the franchise has always focused on getting survival and adventure mechanics right in its games. With real-time strategy, however, players might have to plan their moves or risk taking casualties. Players can play the game from a third-person perspective and can go almost anywhere they want in the Overworld.

What is Minecraft Legends about?

According to Mojang Studios, the game is about forging relationships with the residents of the Overworld rather than leveling up your character and getting exceedingly better outfits and weapons for them to use.

Uniting the Overworld is the best way to fight against the Piglin army, and this isn’t just limited to making “human” friends. Players can recruit several mobs to fight alongside them, which includes familiar mobs like Creepers, Skeletons, and Zombies, as well as multiple iterations of Golems and new mobs like the “Firsts” and Warriors.

Biomes in Minecraft Legends

Just like in regular Minecraft, Mojang's latest game is covered with several biomes all across its map, many of which are a part of the base game. However, the game has a few new biomes, like the Fatelands biome.

The Fatelands biome is quite similar to the meadow biome, as it has lush green fields stretching on for hundreds of blocks and tons of flowers spread around the biome. However, the biggest difference between the two is that the Fatelands biome includes several rock formations spread across its surface, making the biome one of the game’s primary spots for collecting stone.

Other biomes in the game include the Meadow, Badlands, Swamp, Forest, Jungle, Tundra, Dry Savana, and Jagged Peaks biomes. Each of these has resources, plant life, and mobs specific to it, in addition to features like vantage points, water, mushrooms that provide jump boosts, and more. All of these features make it a worthy purchase.

Does Minecraft Legends have a multiplayer mode?

Minecraft Legends has many multiplayer options, meaning one can enjoy an entirely new action-strategy experience with their friends. While there is no split-screen multiplayer option, players can access the online multiplayer by inviting other players using the “Players Access” tab in the game’s menu.

Online multiplayer includes various activities for players to engage in, including, but not limited to, PVP. The campaign can be played with a team of four players, with the entire story accessible to every player in the party, as is the case with regular Minecraft.

Minecraft Legends is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, Windows 11|10, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming for players all over the world.

Poll : 0 votes