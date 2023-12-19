What is Minecraft Night Dweller modpack

Although marketed as a kid's game, Minecraft has some spooky elements. Players are isolated in the near-endless world, with loads of mysterious, hostile creatures hungry to kill them. From sudden jumpscares to a constant eerie feeling, the sandbox game has its fair share of horror. However, nothing compares to the type of horrors the modding community adds to it.

Over the years, modders have created some of the most terrifying features for Minecraft that can shake players to their core. A recent modpack had not only the famous cave dweller but also a new night dweller creature.

Everything about the new Night Dweller modpack for Minecraft

Name of the mod and its features

Though the modpack is centered around the new night dweller hostile mob, its name on mod websites is "Surviving The Most Horrifying World by Idk Someguy," which was made by 'Idk Someguy.'

This modpack is one of the most spine-chilling experiences in Minecraft. There are numerous new structures, dungeons, and settlements in this modpack. Players can either take over one of the already-generated fortified castles or take down the Dark Tower's army.

One of the scariest things you will encounter when strolling through the thickest forests is The Night Dweller (Man From The Fog). Along with the new dweller, the modpack adds the Cave Dweller, an evolved version that is stronger, faster, and even more dangerous than before.

Furthermore, all kinds of other hostile creatures roam the land at night and lurk inside caves. Players will find not only regular skeletons, zombies, spiders, and creepers but also their modified, spookier versions.

At one point in a YouTube video by the modder, they themselves encountered a Herobrine sighting, indicating that the mod also added one of the most horrific mythical creatures in Minecraft.

How to install Night Dweller modpack

First, players must install the Forge API, a modding toolchain required to run almost all kinds of mods on Minecraft.

For modpacks, the easiest way to play them is by downloading the official Forge App on the PC. The app allows players to install any mod or modpack easily. Create a separate directory for the game and then search for the modpack. Although known as the Night Dweller modpack, it is actually called "Surviving The Most Horrifying World by Idk Someguy" on the CurseForge database.

Find the modpack and hit install. The Forge App will automatically download everything necessary for the mod.

Lastly, players also need to install the "From the Fog" data pack from the Lunar Eclipse website. This pack also needs to go into the modpack directory after installation.