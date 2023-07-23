What is Minecraft's Age Rating?

Minecraft boasts a massive player base and is played by millions worldwide, attracting around 74 million active players each month. It can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Due to its multiplayer capability, many servers are available, raising an important question among parents and guardians of whether the game is safe for children.

This article discusses the age rating for Minecraft and its appropriate audience and offers some valuable tips for parents if their child is playing the game.

What is the minimum age to play Minecraft?

ESRB recommends 10 and above (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Entertaining Software Rating Board (ESRB) recommends Minecraft for individuals aged 10 and above. This rating has been set primarily due to the game's Fantasy Violence elements.

Sometimes players perform in-game actions like setting animals on fire and using weapons to harm them. Moreover, players use TNT for various purposes, such as mining or breaking houses and forming terrain.

Like many other games, Minecraft players keep returning for new challenges, striving to achieve their personal goals. However, children may not know when to take a break from the game and might get deeply engrossed in it, hence, losing track of time.

Tips for parents and guardians

Is the game safe to play? (Image via Mojang Studios)

As a parent or guardian, ensuring your child's safety is your topmost priority. While you let your child play the game, you must keep some things in mind. Minecraft is played by many children, making it a tempting gateway for groomers. It has been reported that some players have created worlds where people ask for explicit images and even persuade others to meet them.

There have also been reports of cyberbullying, griefing, and mods that contain malware or viruses.

As a parent, you can put the chat on commands-only mode or keep it hidden. This can be done by going to the Options menu and toggling the Chat button.

Scan the Minecraft mods before installing them in the game. There have been reports of many mods hijacking systems and powering an advertising botnet. Ensure the game's version is kept up-to-date.

Time limits must be set for how long your child plays the game. You can also use parental controls on devices to set the device limit. Have a conversation with your child regarding how much time they should spend on the game so they do not get carried away.

Importantly, choose the servers carefully to ensure your child is not conversing with strangers who may pose a danger. It is also advised to create servers of your own or bring your friends to the server.