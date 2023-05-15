3 best Minecraft TNT Run servers

When it comes to making any idea a reality, there's nothing better than Minecraft. Players have created an extensive range of game modes and modpacks, each with its unique twist. One of the popular minigames in Minecraft involves using TNT, where players have to run on top of falling TNT and avoid falling to their deaths when it explodes beneath them.

This guide will look at three servers, pronounced as the best TNT Run servers. Players grind this game mode for hours, striving to achieve mastery. It's very similar to a game you see in many party games, such as the popular game Fall Guys.

Minecraft TNT Run servers are highly addictive

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an extremely fun server (Image via Mojang)

If you are looking for a fun and exciting Minecraft TNT Run server, MoxMC is the place to be. It has a community of over 100,000 members on Discord and offers a wide variety of games that you can play with your friends. These include Hunger Games, SkyWars (a twist on skyblock), Hide and Seek, Mob Arena PVP, Prison Break, and more.

The MoxMC minigame server boasts a fantastic community and staff. The server has been around for a while, but as of 2023, it is still functional. They have a ton of incredibly stunning maps that you can explore that include many unique locations and structures.

The TNT Run aspect of the server is just like the OG version that most people have seen and remember. It's very simple and incorporates the TNTlighting, making TNT sand fall. Some players have complained about lag when playing TNT Run, but MoxMC has effectively addressed this issue.

Average player count: 500-2,500

2) Pixel Paradise

Bedrock server that requires a pass purchase

Pixel Paradise is a server with a variety of games and minigames. It features various game modes, including Spleef and Islands, as well as an array of exciting minigames like Hide and Seek and Battle Boats. While Pixel Paradise has a wide range of offerings, many players often consider the TNT Run game the most enjoyable.

Pixel Paradise offers free-to-play options to allow anyone to enjoy the timeless, reminiscent Minecraft games. Those who want to improve their experience can also purchase a "Play Pass" from it. They're a fairly big server, so if you decide to join, you'll likely find many other players.

Founded by Super League Gaming, it is the first Minecraft Bedrock serve that aims to provide an immersive role-playing experience that caters to individuals who prefer solo gameplay. In Pixel Paradise, the server is the narrator, allowing players to express themselves freely and take charge of their unique adventures.

Average player count: 200-5,000

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is a Minecraft server that has been around since 2013, and it's the world's largest and most popular server. With an extensive range of game modes, such as SMP, Bedwars, Skyblock, and UHC (Ultra Hardcore), Hypixel caters to a diverse player base. Among its competitive offerings, TNT Tag stands out with its dedicated leaderboards section, attracting numerous daily participants competing daily.

The Hypixel community comprises more than 20 million players who come together to play games on this trendy multiplayer platform. This server brings players from all over the world together to have a wonderful and wholesome gaming experience.

In terms of player counts, game modes, and other metrics, Hypixel is one of the best servers ever created. It has a sizable community and a wide variety of minigames. The biggest Minecraft server in the world is a great place to start if you want to join a constantly expanding community.

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000

Tips and tricks for Minecraft TNT Run servers

Tip 1

Always be mindful of your jump timing and be aware of your ability to complete the jump. You may fall if you fail to time them or use poor judgment. This is one of the most important things to think about when midgame because this is often how people fail.

Tip 2

Use your double jumps without hesitation. However, use them carefully, as the availability of double jumps may vary depending on the server you're playing on. They can save your life multiple times, but people often forget to use them.

Tip 3

Run opposite from where the other players are running if you are on a level with plenty of people. Because the blocks beneath other players are disappearing, if you're in tune running with someone, you can sometimes fall through the blocks behind them due to ping or an unforeseen circumstance.

Tip 4

Remain calm if you fall down a level. Just as you did on the first level, continue to walk and leap as usual. There is a possibility that you could fall several levels before coming to rest on a block if numerous people have been on the levels below you.

Tip 5

When approaching a four-block jump, sprint jump before you get there to gain momentum and make the jump simple. Otherwise, try to walk around the TNT run map, as running will be a waste. Try only to run when you need to jump or avoid another player.

