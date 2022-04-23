What is Minecraft's current player count in 2022?

Minecraft has been around for a while now. One of the biggest and most famous games of all time has seen a lot of success over the 11 years. Long back, Notch, the creator of the game, released the first official version in 2011. Since then, the game has hardly had a downward trajectory. To this day, it is played by millions of people every day.

Since its first release, the game has also received loads of updates containing major overhauls, several new regions, mobs, items, advancements, enchantments, etc. All these things kept the game interesting and hooked the playerbase. People who even leave the game come back to check out the new features, as it offers a breath of fresh air to the long-running game.

How many players will play Minecraft in 2022?

This video shows that the famous sandbox game was still at the top in 2020 and was on top of the charts soon after release. This shows how much the game has been played over the years. Even in 2022, the game was quite popular.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Minecraft is chugging along nicely! 140 million active users. 200 billion youtube views in 2020. Hard to even grasp those numbers. Hoping for a continued long bright future for this lovely game and awesome player community! gamespot.com/articles/minec… Minecraft is chugging along nicely! 140 million active users. 200 billion youtube views in 2020. Hard to even grasp those numbers. Hoping for a continued long bright future for this lovely game and awesome player community! gamespot.com/articles/minec…

Number of players playing the game in 2022

Since the release of the game's biggest update, Caves and Cliffs Parts 1 and 2, thousands of players have rejoined the game and played it much more. Along with this, the announcement of 1.19 The Wild Update has them more excited than ever.

The entire chart shows how the Minecraft player base has increased (Image via activeplayer.io)

In 2022, Minecraft had over 170 million average active users per month. In mid-2021, there was a slight dip in monthly active users, which was around 160 to 150 million.

However, after the release of these big updates that changed the entire generation of the world and brought several new biomes and cave updates, the player count saw a rise.

Game's growth after the pandemic

Since the pandemic hit the world in 2020, the popular sandbox game has grown in popularity as players were mainly at home and needed some escape. From 2020 to 2022, the playerbase kept growing and the game became popular once again.

Since its initial release, the game has sold over 200 million copies. People are still buying the game in 2022 to explore the endless world it offers. The current playerbase of the game in 2022 is quite healthy and might even see an increase after the next update.

Edited by Srijan Sen