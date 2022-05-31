What is the rarest mob skin in Minecraft?

Minecraft has many mobs, many of whom have rare and unique combinations. But whenever there is a chance for something to go one way or another, such as a pig spawning as an adult or baby, there is the ability to compound these chances to make something exponentially more rare. If done right, a zombie can not only be a baby, but also a chicken jockey and a villager.

And since Minecraft has so many potential mobs with potential variations, it begs the question: What is the rarest mob type in the game?

The rarest mobs that Minecraft has to offer

Brown Mooshroom

The brown mooshroom cannot spawn naturally. In fact, it can only be spawned by interference from the player, either direct or indirect.

What this means is that the player must be nearby for a brown mooshroom to spawn. A red mooshroom will be turned into a brown mooshroom when it is struck by lightning. However, if the player is not in or near the Mycelium biome when a thunderstorm occurs, this cannot happen.

Furthermore, players can choose to get directly involved in the creation of a brown mooshroom. This is done by using a channeling trident during said thunderstorm to force lightning to strike the red mooshroom’s chunk, which will force the color to change.

However, when breeding two red mooshrooms together, there is also a low chance, at one in 1024, that the offspring will be a baby brown mooshroom.

Baby husk panda jockey

This combination is a baby husk with fully enchanted diamond armor, holding an enchanted iron sword that is riding on top of a brown panda. This combination of extremely rare mobs leads to the rarest mob for Bedrock edition.

However, this mob cannot appear in Java, as zombie jockeys are limited to only the chicken on that edition of Minecraft. The Bedrock edition allows zombie jockeys to ride a large number of other mobs.

The combination of factors is so unlikely that seeing one spawn naturally is nearly unfathomable, in 3.4 trillion chance. For comparison, this mob is less likely to spawn than a player is to get struck by lightning in the real world more than 15 times in their life. That should help to really put into perspective just how rare this zombie jockey is.

Enderman snow golem

An example of snow golems (Image via Minecraft)

Did you know that endermen are able to carry both of the kinds of blocks needed to spawn in a snow golem? Well, not only can they carry the blocks needed, but if they happen to place them in the correct orientation that would normally spawn in a snow golem, a snow golem is created. There is no restriction on this to be a player's exclusive ability.

The odds of this occurring are miniscule. This is because endermen have no preferential treatment for any kind of block when picking them up, and also behave totally randomly when placing blocks back down. The chance of the snow golem being spawned by an enderman is one in 5 trillion.

The rarest mob in Minecraft

While there are some exceedingly rare mobs mentioned thus far, there is one that reigns above all in terms of rarity. A list of different tags and conditions make this mob so rare that it is effectively impossible to occur.

The mob is a baby zombie villager jockey found in an abandoned village spawned on the edge of, and stretches into, a jungle biome. Once found, this mob needs to be cured, turned into an armorer and traded with to unlock all trades. The best trades need to naturally occur at their cheapest price, and have the best enchantments. The player will then need to reconvert them to a zombie.

This is where the true RNG comes in. The newly rezombified villager needs to be a leader zombie that happens to have max health, max player detection range, have the ability to break doors, pick up blocks, and be left-handed with the best naturally occurring enchanted iron sword possible. The zombie must also spawn with the best enchanted diamond armor possible when converted.

If all of these conditions are met, there is a one in 66000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 chance of this mob spawning, or a 0.0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000149% chance.

To help put this into perspective, there are estimated to be a number of atoms in the universe equal to one with 82 following zeros. This means you are much more likely to randomly select the right atom in the universe than you are to find this mob randomly in Minecraft. Rare is an understatement for this guy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far