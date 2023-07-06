What is the Minecraft Scholarship? All you need to know

Minecraft has had connections in academia for several years now, dating back to the release of Education Edition in 2016 and even earlier. Many classroom settings and after-school programs have incorporated the sandbox game into their curriculum, and fans can also take advantage of scholarship opportunities for secondary education.

To be more specific, the server hosting service Apex Hosting offers a yearly scholarship grant to Minecraft fans who excel in scholastic pursuits. Fans can earn up to $2,000 USD for their educational and career goals. However, there are a few caveats to note, and restrictions apply in some circumstances.

For Minecraft players who may be part of the education system, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the scholarship since its deadline is at the end of July.

What to know about Apex Hosting's Minecraft scholarship

Every year, Apex Hosting allows Minecraft players in the US to apply for their annual scholarship program. Applicants can earn $2,000 toward their college tuition after applying, and a drawing is held in August after reviewing the application to determine the scholarship's winners.

To apply, players can head to apexminecrafthosting.com/minecraft-scholarship/. Fans will have to enter their name, their in-game name, email, grade point average, and a short 500-word essay.

The essay, according to Apex Hosting, must be centered on how the game can be a positive impact on education and career development.

There are a few stipulations that players should be aware of for this scholarship. Specifically, fans must be United States citizens, must be enrolled in a college or high school, and must possess a 3.0 GPA or higher. Unfortunately, this likely limits some applicants, but Apex Hosting's rules are there regardless.

The final deadline for the scholarship submission process is July 31, 2023. The website technically says 2022 as the deadline year, but this may be a typo. Regardless, players only have a few weeks to iron out their essay and submit it before the deadline arrives.

Keep in mind that although many gamers are likely applying to this scholarship, only one fan will receive the scholarship. Players will receive a response via email from Apex Hosting, who will confirm whether their application has been received and processed, and if they've won the scholarship itself.

With that in mind, gamers who submit for the scholarship may want to keep Apex Hosting out of their spam filters or any other folders where they might miss their response email. There may be no worse fate than getting the $2,000 in educational funds just to miss the confirmation and risk losing out on the scholarship entirely.

For prospective applicants who miss the July 31 deadline, don't worry! As previously noted, this scholarship is an annual process, so players can always try again next year. It admittedly isn't ideal, but the opportunity to earn $2,000 dollars simply for writing an essay and having a solid GPA is one that shouldn't be passed over.

