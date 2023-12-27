What is Mojang Studios' beginner's guide for Minecraft?

Minecraft is a sandbox game in which players need to survive in a unique world filled with dangers like hostile mobs, lava, and more. Ever since it was first released in 2011, the game hardly tells players what they must do first. There is no in-game guide to navigate them through the first basic steps. However, Mojang Studios has recently created a dedicated beginner's guide on their official website, especially because many are constantly jumping into the game for the first time.

Here is everything to know about the beginner's guide for Minecraft made by the developers themselves.

All the details about Mojang Studios' beginner's guide to Minecraft

Preparation before starting to play Minecraft

Players should know certain information about the game before buying it. (Image via Mojang)

First, Mojang urges players to read a few pieces before they start or buy the sandbox game. Of course, they must know what the game is about before putting their money into it.

The first piece is about the game: it is a sandbox survival game where players enter a near-endless world with unlimited resources. They need to survive for as long as they can, fighting enemies, exploring dangerous areas, and looting as many precious items as they can. There is an underlying story that has a start and an end, but gamers can keep playing in that world to explore and build more.

It then tells players about the different platforms on which the game can be played. The differences between Java and Bedrock Edition are explained, and the edition that can be chosen based on the device players have.

Since the game is extremely popular among children, there are two pieces based on parental control and what they should know about the game before their kids play it.

Finally, Mojang Studios has published a guide on how to create a Microsoft account and buy the game.

A basic guide to playing Minecraft

Basic tips for taking the first few steps in the game are crucial. (Image via Mojang)

Once players buy the game, Mojang Studios has several pieces ready to explain how the game's mechanics work, what newcomers need to do first, and more. There are topics of mobs, exploration, health, crafting, and more. All these are extremely important for beginners to understand.

They must first punch a tree to craft a crafting table, then craft better gear like pickaxes, axes, and more to break stone and iron and obtain more valuable items. They also need to cook food, build a shelter, fight basic hostile mobs, and protect themselves from anything that will threaten their lives in the game.

This section also explains the skin system in both Java and Bedrock Edition. It also clarifies the difference between survival and creative game modes.

Going deeper into the Minecraft rabbit hole with marketplace, commands, and realms

Getting into multiplayer servers, third-party features, and more. (Image via Mojang)

The third and final section of the beginner's guide explains the concept of commands, the use of realm servers, and the marketplace in Bedrock Edition. While Minecraft is primarily a single-player game, there are loads of ways to play with friends and other players around the world. Additionally, there is a plethora of third-party content to try out in the marketplace.

Players can buy realm servers officially from Mojang Studios or play on public servers with thousands of other players. This is to further introduce new players to the fun world of multiplayer Minecraft.

For those who want to dig deeper, here's the official guide from Minecraft detailing all the tips for beginners.