What was Nether Spire in Minecraft Pocket Edition?

Since Minecraft Pocket Edition has been around for quite some time now, Mojang has not only added loads of new features but also removed some of the old ones from the game. Among them was a method to obtain Nether-related items when the Nether realm itself was not yet added to the game. One of the structures in this feature was the Nether Spire.

This structure was present in Minecraft Pocket Edition prior to the 0.12.0 update when the game was still in its infancy. Here is everything you need to know about the Nether Spire: what it is, how it was created, and more.

Details about the Nether Spire in Minecraft Pocket Edition

What were the Nether Spire and Nether Reactor?

The Nether Spire was essentially a structure that came from the Nether Reactor, which players used to make using the Nether Reactor core block. First, players must understand what the Nether Reactor core was.

The Nether Reactor was a small player-made structure built around the Nether Reactor core block. Once it was activated, it generated a spiral structure with rooms where all kinds of rare and nether-related items would spawn. This structure is called the Nether Spire.

How were the Nether Reactor block and the core made?

Recipe for the Nether Reactor core block in Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, users needed to craft the Nether Reactor core block. It was crafted by combining three diamonds and six iron ingots. The block was relatively expensive to craft since it used three diamonds.

Next, players needed to build the Nether Reactor structure, which required 14 cobblestone blocks, four gold blocks, and one Nether Reactor core. The reactor had to also be built anywhere between Y levels 4 and 96. The picture below shows how it could be built.

Nether Reactor structure configuration in Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once this mini structure was built, all players present in that world were required to stay near the reactor and at the reactor's level during activation.

After the reactor core block was interacted with, the Nether Spire would spawn with several floors and rooms. This structure was completely generated with netherrack blocks. The room where the reactor was present would start spawning various rare items, blocks, and even zombified piglins from the Nether.

After a while, the reactor blocks would gradually turn into regular obsidian as the process of spawning nether-related features continued. Eventually, it would be completed when all the glowing obsidian blocks had turned into regular ones.

The core block would turn darker once the first activation was complete. The netherrack blocks of the Nether Spire would completely turn into obsidian blocks as well, which players could mine if they desired.

Of course, the Nether Spire is a discontinued structure in the game that cannot be found anywhere in the current versions of Minecraft Pocket Edition.