What do new Minecraft chickens look like?

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot 25w06a and beta/preview 1.21.70.22, in which they released two new chicken variants. Similar to the two pig and cow variants, these chicken variants are also termed as warm and cold. They, too, will spawn in certain biomes depending on the region's temperature.

Here is what warm and cold chicken variants will look like in Minecraft.

New chicken variants in Minecraft: How do they look and where will they spawn?

Warm chicken

Warm chicken has a pastel yellow base and orange patterns on it (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In the snapshot 25w06a and beta/preview 1.21.70.22, Mojang added the warm chicken variant. This special variant of the chicken has a completely new look in terms of color. Most of its body is covered with a pastel yellow color with a few darker yellow spots. On top of this base color, there are several orange-colored patterns and stripes on the back.

The beak and legs of a warm chicken are dark brown in color, but its wattle (the body part below the beak) remains bright red.

Warm chickens will spawn in the following warm biomes:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

These warm chickens will be camouflaged, especially in Badlands, simply because of their color combination.

Cold chicken

Cold chickens will have a dark purple color with larger heads and tails (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Cold chicken is another variant that was recently added to Minecraft. It will officially be released with an upcoming game drop. This chicken variant has a completely new texture and even a 3D model.

It not only has a new dark purple skin color, but it also has a larger head with more pixels and is the first chicken variant to have a tail. Hence, the cold chicken is the largest chicken in the game in terms of texture dimensions. Its beak and legs have a pastel orange color but the same red wattle.

Since these cold chickens will spawn in cold biomes, Mojang made sure to make them look as if they have more fur to protect them. Here is a list of biomes in which cold chickens will spawn:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

