What does the Penguin do in Minecraft? 

Minecraft has announced all three mob candidates in Mob Vote 2023, with the Penguin being the final contender. The community is brimming with excitement, as many have wished for this mob's inclusion. With Jeb mentioning that “Cute Mobs” would be featured in the Mob Vote, the Penguin takes a high ranking along with the Crab and Armadillo.

Let's assess what has been disclosed about this new mob in Minecraft.

Penguins and what do they do in Minecraft

Appearance and Spawn

Penguins will spawn in Stony Shores Biomes (Image via Mojang)

The latest mob candidate has been inspired by the Rockhopper penguins. These Penguins have a white colored body with pink-colored limbs and wings. Up top, the face comprises red-colored eyes and an orange snout.

Using the Rockhopper species as inspiration is quite fitting since the occurrence of these mobs has been established inside the Stone Shore biomes. These biomes merge into the ocean, providing a perfect amphibious landscape for the Penguin to thrive in.

Behavior

Penguins have a peculiar behavioral pattern, similar to their real-life counterparts. These amphibious animals will be found near the Stony Shore biomes and can be seen wandering on the beaches.

Being amphibious, they are comfortable both on land and the water. They woggle on the ground but are fast-paced swimmers in the water. They have also been introduced as non-hostile passive mobs that have a socializing attribute.

Abilities and usage

Although much has yet to be revealed regarding the abilities and other characteristics of the Penguin, the trailer specifically mentioned their power to enhance boat speed. This seems similar to the speed buff given by Dolphins when swimming in the water.

Other abilities and drops may be revealed later as we get closer to the Mob vote. However, the boat speeding ability can be beneficial since you can carry these mobs in the boat and swiftly cross oceans and water bodies.

How to vote for the Penguin

The voting will commence on Friday, October 13, 2023, and remain active for 48 hours until the Live Event. During this period, you must choose among the three mobs.

Minecraft has ensured adequate accessibility for Mob Vote 2023. Voting for the Penguin can be done using the official website, the Minecraft Launcher, or within the Bedrock edition server.

Follow the prompts on the official website, and select the Penguin to vote for it. In the Launcher, you will get a similar option to vote by following the appropriate screen prompts. The server will feature dozens of other activities as it also teaches a unique method to vote, which involves activating the lever for the required mob.

The results will be declared in the Live Event of Minecraft, streaming on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The selected mob will be introduced with a short video and then later featured in the game.

The Penguin is a unique candidate in the Mob Vote 2023, taking the spot alongside The Crab and The Armadillo. Having solid rivals in the selection, the mob can grab the spot based on its ability and adorable demeanor. Only time will tell whether it takes the crown as the latest addition in Minecraft.