6 things to know about Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 

The Minecraft Live event is set to arrive soon. With the anticipation of newer updates and content, nothing compares to the excitement surrounding the Mob vote. The live event and the mob voting serve as a great opportunity for the developers and the community to communicate and bond with each other.

It was already announced that this year's mob vote will feature three new mobs, out of which one has already been revealed. As we wait for the reveal of the other two candidates, here are six things you must know about Minecraft mob vote 2023.

6 things about Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 you need to know

1) Date and timings

Learn about the date and timings for the Mob Vote 2023 (Image via Mojang)

The Mob voting date is set to commence on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 pm EDT. The voting ends exactly 48 hours and 15 minutes before the Live event at 1:15 pm EDT on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Check out this article to find the official Mob voting timings for your region.

2) Where and how to vote

Players can vote for their favorite mob on various platforms like Minecraft.net, Launcher, and the Bedrock edition. The first and foremost thing to do on all these platforms is to sign in to your official Microsoft account. The details for all the mobs will be given on the respective platforms. Players can read the characteristics of each mob and vote accordingly.

The Bedrock edition enables players to join an interactive server to vote for their favorite mob in the game. The tinies in the server will provide all the necessary information to you. The server will also feature other activities that you can enjoy while being present there.

3) When will the result of the mob vote be announced?

Watch the Live event to know the results of the Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

The Mojang team will tally the votes, and the result for the winning mob will be announced in the Live event, which will be held at 1:15 pm EDT on Sunday, October 15, 2023. A short video featuring the new mob will be shown at the event and later added to the upcoming updates in the game.

4) How to watch the Live event

The event will be live-streamed on the official Minecraft YouTube channel. You can also watch it via the Minecraft Launcher and on the official site Minecraft.net.

Many notable content creators may also stream the Live event on their respective YouTube/Twitch channels. Hence, one can visit them to not only see the Live event but also hear their thoughts on the event.

5) Details about the new mob introduced

Minecraft has introduced the new candidate for the mob vote 2023, the "Crab!". The reveal indicates this mob has a unique blue-colored, vibrant shell with asymmetric claws. This new mob will be residing in the Mangrove swamp biome and will have the ability to climb vertically.

This is a relatively rare mechanic, only seen in Minecraft spiders. The Crab is a unique and spectacular candidate for the Mob Vote 2023. The tinies also indicated in the video that this mob will be particularly helpful while building as the crab claws will empower the players to place blocks a little further than usual.

There have been some speculations in the community that the other two mobs will be Seagull and Jellyfish. However, this is just a conjecture and may not be true.

6) Dates for the new mob reveal

Expand Tweet

The newest mob, the "Crab", has been added as a candidate for the mob vote. However, as previously announced, the mob vote shall feature three candidates. The reveal for the second and the third mob can be expected today and tomorrow, respectively. Just like for the first mob, trailers for the other two will be introduced on Minecraft's official YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter).

The Mob voting is an enthralling experience where players get to choose their favorite mob to be featured in the game.

With the newest mobs expected to be revealed today and tomorrow, make sure to follow the official Minecraft channel to keep yourself updated. Vote via the above methods and tune in to the Minecraft Live event to see the results.