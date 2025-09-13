What to do with pottery sherds in Minecraft

Pottery sherds are uncommon items that you can find in Minecraft. These were first added to the game with 1.20, The Wild update. There are a total of 23 pottery sherds that you can randomly find in different locations. Those who are new to the game, or who are returning after a long time, might have a hard time figuring out what to do with them.
Hence, here is a short guide on how to find and use pottery sherds in Minecraft.
How to find and use pottery sherds in Minecraft
How to find pottery sherds?
Pottery sherds can be found in two forms: already applied on decorative pots in structures, or as a regular sherd buried in suspicious sand or gravel.
Structures like Ocean Ruins, Desert Temples, Desert Wells, and Trail Ruins will have a few gravel or sand blocks that will look different from the rest. These will be suspicious gravel or sand that you can brush away to get items. The chance of them containing pottery sherds can range anywhere from 25% to 6.7%, depending on the rarity of each sherd.
Apart from that, you can find pottery sherds already attached to decorated pots in the Trial Chambers. When these pots are broken, different pottery sherds attached to them will also be obtainable as items.
How to use pottery sherds?
The main purpose of pottery sherds in Minecraft is to be used for crafting decorated pots. If you take four pottery sherds or bricks, you will be able to make a decorated pot. On this pot, the design of each sherd will be displayed on different sides.
Even if you have one pottery sherd, you can combine it with four bricks to create a decorated pot that has one design on one side of the block.
The picture above showcases what the pottery sherd's design will look like when placed on a decorated pot.
