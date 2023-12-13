What is the server IP for Mineplex? Minecraft server guide

Mineplex is one of the most well-known and established Minecraft servers. It provides a variety of game types and experiences for users to enjoy. Many players of Mojang's sandbox title want to know its server IP so that they can join in on the fun. It's important to note that Mineplex is currently shut down but has plans to reopen.

This article goes over what Mineplex is, its IP, and what plans the server has moving forward.

What is Minecraft server Mineplex?

Mineplex has operated as a Minecraft server since 2013. It is well known for having an extensive collection of minigames, which includes many beloved titles like Skywars, Block Hunt, and Survival Games.

With a sizable and active user base, the server offers a lively and exciting environment suitable for gamers of all ages and ability levels.

Why did Mineplex shut down?

Expand Tweet

Mineplex was once an extremely popular server that ran the Minecraft minigames scene. However, over the years, it has been overshadowed by Hypixel.

The server did not die overnight, but it slowly lost players due to its flawed anti-cheat system and negligence from the staff team.

Is Mineplex coming back?

Mineplex has announced plans to come back with a new CEO, a popular overwatch YouTuber named Samito. The Mineplex team pledged that all of the original games would be brought back and much more.

If players want to support Mineplex's relaunch and receive special in-game perks, they can visit the server's official website and purchase one of the packages offered.

The announcement of Mineplex's return came with news of a new feature called Mineplex Studio, which was described as "a new way to develop and publish games in Minecraft."In essence, it is a platform for development that enables anyone to create minigames in Mojang's sandbox title and empowers developers.

What is the Mineplex server IP?

As it stands, the server IP for Mineplex is us.mineplex.com for North America and eu.mineplex.com for Europe.

This is what the server IP used to be and will most likely remain the same unless the developers decide to consolidate it to the singular IP of mineplex.com. Keep an eye on Mineplex's X account for more information.

Minecraft servers similar to Mineplex

Mineplex has been offline for a while, and players are looking for good alternatives to their once-favorite server. Here are a few options you will likely enjoy if you like Mineplex:

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a top-of-the-line server (Image via Mojang)

Renowned for its inventive approach to management and distinctive gameplay features, MoxMC is a popular Minecraft server with a devoted fan base. Players can enjoy a vast selection of game modes at MoxMC, such as Bedwars, Murder Mystery, Hunger Games, and more. The server is notable for its timely updates and receptive management.

MoxMC's dedication to enhancing Minecraft gameplay is one of its best features. The server adds unique features and tweaks to the title in order to improve the gameplay. For example, it provides exclusive enchantments and customized items that aren't seen on other servers.

A competitive element is also added to the gameplay via MoxMC's regular events and tournaments. To guarantee that players always have something fresh to look forward to and prolong the longevity of their gaming experience, the server is constantly improving its content.

2) CubeCraft

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is an amazing minigames server (Image via Mojang)

A well-known Minecraft server, CubeCraft is known for having a large selection of interesting and fun minigames. The selection of minigames available on the server is outstanding and includes unique games like Tower Defense and EggWars, as well as beloved classics like Survival Games and KitPvP.

CubeCraft has a sizable and active user base thanks to its commitment to offering a lively and entertaining minigame experience. To keep users interested and enthusiastic, the server frequently rolls out new and creative minigames.

CubeCraft guarantees that each minigame delivers an engaging and joyful experience by fusing excellent mechanics with aesthetically beautiful terrain and well-balanced gameplay.

The server's committed development crew adds even more credence to its dedication to quality; they work tirelessly to enhance already-existing minigames in response to user input.

3) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server ever (Image via Mojang)

Within the Minecraft community, Hypixel is a server that has become legendary. It provides a wide range of game modes, from the popular Bed Wars and SkyBlock to cutting-edge productions like Cops and Crims and Warlords.

There are several reasons behind Hypixel's enormous success. First and foremost, the server is home to a group of exceptionally talented and committed developers who regularly release upgrades and new content.

Hypixel keeps its game modes interesting and novel by putting an emphasis on invention, so players are never short of new things to explore. Fans are also drawn to the server's meticulous attention to detail when it comes to game mechanics, map design, and general user experience.