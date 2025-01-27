What does silverfish do in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there are many mobs or creatures that players can interact with. They can either be passive, neutral, or hostile towards players. One of the smallest hostile mobs in the game is called a silverfish. This mob spawns in various ways and is considered one of the most annoying enemies in the game.

Here is everything to know about silverfish in Minecraft, including its spawn methods, drops, and how it attacks.

All details about silverfish in Minecraft

How do silverfish attack and what do they drop

Silverfish attack players and drop five experience points (Image via Mojang Studios)

A silverfish is a hostile mob that will jump and melee players. Though it only does half a heart's worth of damage, many of them can pose a threat to players.

The reason silverfish is considered to be one of the most annoying mobs is because of its tiny hitbox, as shown in the picture above. As it has a small hitbox, it becomes difficult to hit the creature. Players will have to aim accurately at the fast-paced creature to kill it. Upon death, silverfish only drops 5 XP points.

Idle and other behaviors

Silverfish has other behavior apart from just attacking players (Image via Mojang Studios)

Silverfish has different behavior apart from just attacking the player. First, the creature can see a player through blocks and can find their path to them accordingly. Furthermore, they can call other silverfish in the area to come out and fight if one is hit. If one silverfish is poisoned, they can even call out other silverfish from their respective infested blocks to come out and attack the player.

If the mob is idle for too long and does not detect any player, it will go back to a regular stone block, turning into an infested variant. The mob will also attack other player allies like iron and snow golems.

How and where does a silverfish spawn?

Silverfish spawn from infested stone blocks, spawners in various structures, and from infested status effect (Image via Mojang Studios)

The notorious mob can spawn in three different ways: from its spawner, from an infested block, or from an entity that has an infested status effect on it.

Silverfish spawner is famously present in the stronghold, in the end portal room. The stronghold is a hard structure that spawns various hostile mobs. When players enter the end portal room, they will face another challenge of dealing with loads of silverfish spawning from the spawner. Apart from that, Trial Chambers can also have silverfish trial spawners in them.

Silverfish also spawn from any infested stone block. This special variant of stone blocks will look distinct from regular stone blocks as they will have small cracks on them. It can be generated in strongholds, caves underneath a mountain, igloo basements, and false portal rooms in woodland mansions. When players mine these blocks, a silverfish will spawn from them.

Finally, the mob has a chance to spawn from an entity that has been affected by the infested status effect. This effect applies to mobs spawning from ominous trial spawners in Trial Chambers. Furthermore, it can also be applied by a potion of infestation.

