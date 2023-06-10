What do Sniffers eat in Minecraft?

Minecraft mobs bring the game world to life with diverse behaviors and appearances. From the explosive green creepers to the teleporting and block-stealing endermen, mobs in Minecraft introduce thrilling excitement and formidable challenges to the gameplay. The winner of the mob vote that took place last year during the Minecraft Live event has finally made its way to the game.

Sniffers and camels have been added with the 1.20 Trails & Tails update. Like most other passive mobs in Minecraft, Sniffers can be fed their preferred food item by the player, which will award them with a brand-new item.

Sniffers in Minecraft 1.20

In the game, Sniffers stand out as some of the largest passive mobs, boasting a vibrant and jolly design that perfectly complements the game's atmosphere.

Where to find a sniffer

A sniffer egg (Image via Mojang)

Before exploring what can be fed to a sniffer, players need to get themselves. The new addition is a rare ancient mob that has gone extinct. To bring one back to life, players must hatch its rare eggs.

Sniffer eggs can be obtained by using a brush on a suspicious sand block found in warm ocean ruins. Doing so reveals the item inside, with a small probability of it being a sniffer egg. Warm ocean ruins are easy to identify as they are composed of sandstone and regular stone.

Hatching the egg is the easier part, as Minecrafters only need to place it on a solid block and wait for twenty minutes. The time it takes to hatch can be significantly reduced by placing the egg on a moss block instead.

Sniffer's preferred food of choice

A farm of torchflowers (Image via Mojang)

Now that a sniffer egg has hatched, players are ready to feed the mob. Torchflower seeds are the only thing that a sniffer will eat. They are ancient plant seeds that can only be obtained from the new mob type.

Sniffers will dig for torchflower seeds and toss them on the ground once they find one. Players can collect these seeds and grow them on farmland blocks.

Benefits of feeding sniffers

Two sniffers and a sniffer egg on a moss block (Image via Mojang)

When two adult sniffers are fed torchflower seeds, they are allowed to enter love mode and mate with each other. Eventually, they drop a sniffer egg, which can be hatched into a snifflet. For those unaware, "snifflet" is the name given to baby variants of this mob.

Parent sniffers receive a five-minute cooldown before they can start breeding again. Since they will dig for torchflower seeds and pitcher pods, players can endlessly breed them. However, this is a slow process as baby snifflets will take around forty minutes or two in-game Minecraft days to become adults.

Feeding sniffers or any other passive mob also regenerates their health points. Each time the new mob is fed, it will regain two health points or a single heart.

