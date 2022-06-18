What do tadpoles eat in the Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft’s mobs have always been a highlight of the game. They bring the in-game world to life and make the game a lot more engaging for players, especially players who only play in single-player worlds. Every mob in the game has different behavioral traits and abilities, which puts them in one of three categories: passive, hostile, and neutral. This article will talk about a passive mob that also serves as an independent baby mob, tadpoles.

Tadpoles were introduced in the game with Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update. They are the baby versions of the Frog mob and grow into the adult mob twenty real-time minutes after spawning. Tadpoles grow into adult frogs, which are the same variant of the mob as frogs that naturally spawn in the overworld.

Tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19: What can players feed the new baby mob?

When tadpoles grow up, what the frog-variant tadpoles turn into is decided by the biome they “mature” or grow up in and not necessarily the biome in which they spawn. If a player decides to use a bucket of water and carry a tadpole away from the biome where it naturally spawned, it can turn into one of three frog variants —temperate, cold, and warm — depending on the biome the tadpole matures in.

Unlike most baby mobs in Minecraft that spawn as a result of direct breeding or the mating process involving two adult mobs, tadpoles tend to spawn from a new block called frogspawn. One frogspawn is generated when two adult frogs are fed slimeballs and enter “love” mode. Furthermore, only one parent frog brings about the frogspawn block. This adult frog is randomly selected to produce the frogspawn and does so on the nearest water source block available.

One frogspawn can take as much as 10 minutes to hatch, which is half an in-game night cycle. After the frogspawn hatches, players can expect two to six tadpoles to spawn.

As mentioned before, each tadpole takes 20 minutes to grow into an adult frog naturally. However, this process can be sped up by feeding a tadpole slimeballs. Players can find slimeballs as drops from the slime mob, which can spawn below Y level 40. Each section of the slime drops a ton of slimeballs when killed.

Slimes can be found in the swamp biome, which is quite convenient since tadpoles have a high chance of spawning in that very biome. That said, the swamp variants of slimes can only be found at night.

This is because, as mentioned above, frogspawn is always produced on water source blocks and the swamp biome is the perfect biome for tadpoles and their adult variants.

On an additional note, tadpoles tend to follow a player holding up a slimeball, just like chickens follow a player with seeds in their hand. So if players want to pied piper with tadpoles, they can do that.

While Minecraft's tadpoles are baby mobs, they are still hunted by axolotls. Therefore, players are advised to accelerate their growth as much as possible to save them from any axolotl attack they might be in danger of. Scooping them up in buckets and breeding them in a personal space like a farm is another great idea.

