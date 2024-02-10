What does the trial key do in Minecraft

The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update is bringing a lot of new items and mobs to the game. One of those new items includes the trial key, along with the vault that would be found in the trial chambers. Compared to other items such as the wolf armor or the wind charge, the trial key has a slightly more complicated function and relies on the vault to work. But the trial key can also be a great item for multiplayer gameplay modes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trial key, including what it does and where to find it.

Trial key in Minecraft: the uses

The vault and the trial key

The 1.21 update will introduce several new features, which will impact the game significantly. One of the most exciting features is the addition of the trial chambers, a palatial area where the Breeze, a new mob that drops the wind charge in Minecraft, can be found.

The trial key and the vault will also be found in the trial chambers. As the name suggests, the trial key is used to open this vault. Unlike regular chests which can be opened by anyone, the vault adds an extra layer of security as the player requires the trial key to open it.

The vault and the trial key add an interesting new mechanism to the game. Players can have treasure hunts in which they are required not only to find the vault but also the trial key.

Another important aspect of the vault and the trial key is that it has something for everyone, no matter how many players are in the game. For example, a chest can be looted by a single player, leaving nothing for other players in multiplayer gameplay.

The wind charge in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

But the vault can only be used once per player. This implies that people can take an item even from the vault after it has been opened since a player can loot it only once. It is important to note that all of these features are still in development, meaning that the final release can be slightly different.

Thus, the addition of the trial key and the vault to multiplayer servers would level the playing field so that players can get the loot and not empty chests.

Other interesting items coming to the game with the 1.21 update include the Breeze mob, which will drop the wind charge when killed. So apart from getting the rare loot from the vault, players can also get a wind charge.

While the wind charge can be used as an offensive projective weapon, its use is not limited to that. Recently, a Minecraft player made an invisible door design that can be opened using the wind charge.