What is the use of Curse of Binding in Minecraft?

The Curse of Binding is one of two curses in Minecraft, along with the Curse of Vanishing. These are similar to enchantments in that they can be applied to weapons and armor.

The Curse of Binding is only applicable to armor, while the Curse of Vanishing is applicable to anything that can be enchanted. The Curse of Binding often comes in fished-up enchanting books.

The Curse of Binding applies a very specific effect to the Minecraft item, but what is the use of it?

What's the use of the Curse of Binding in Minecraft?

The Curse of Binding, when applied to a piece of armor, prevents the user from removing that piece without dying. Anything with this curse will stay on its users until they die.

It can also be removed when it breaks, which can take a while depending on the quality of the item.

The Curse of Vanishing has much more usage than the Curse of Binding. Vanishing makes things completely disappear upon death, so it can be used to get rid of an opponent's weapons or armor in a PVP match.

It can also be used to steal an item and erase it forever. Binding, however, has a much narrower use.

The Curse of Binding alone won't do much. Players with this curse will have an item permanently attached to their body. If it's just a pair of iron boots with the curse on it, then the player will simply have a little bit of protection permanently attached until it breaks or they die.

However, when used in conjunction with other enchantments, it can be somewhat useful. For example, when used in conjunction with a Frost Walker enchanted pair of boots, this can prohibit players from being able to go underwater. In a PVP match, this can be helpful for one Minecraft player to hide from or avoid the other player.

The other main use is with a carved pumpkin. These can be put on player heads and from there on, they will only be able to see through the carved eye holes. With the curse applied, they will have this impairment for a little while, giving the other player a significant advantage.

The Curse of Binding has very limited uses, but on a carved pumpkin it can be helpful. (Image via Minecraft)

