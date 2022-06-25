What is the use of a pumpkin pie in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Pumpkin is an interesting crop in Minecraft. For many years, it wasn't a crop at all; it was simply a block that randomly spawned throughout the world. Another interesting fact is that there was no difference between carved pumpkins and regular pumpkins for many years. All pumpkins were carved and simply called pumpkins.

However, when pumpkin became farmable, it also became food in the form of pumpkin pie. Given the amount of foodstuff in the game, is it worth crafting, or are there better sources of food and better uses for pumpkins?

The use of pumpkin pies and the other uses for pumpkin in Minecraft 1.19

How to make pumpkin pie

The crafting recipe for pumpkin pie (Image via Minecraft)

Pumpkin pie is crafted by using one pumpkin, one sugar, and one egg. These ingredients will craft a single pie, meaning players will need a relatively large pumpkin, sugar cane, and chicken farm to keep up with crafting any significant amount of pies.

Cooked chicken might make a better food long-term as it restores six hunger or three icons but restores almost twice the saturation. However, if players have an excess of sugar and eggs, there is no reason not to make pumpkin pies.

What pumpkin pie is for

A player eating a pumpkin pie to top off their hunger (Image via Minecraft)

As one might expect, pumpkin pie is one of Minecraft's many foodstuffs. It is one of three craftable dessert items, with the other two being cookies and cake. As a foodstuff, pumpkin pie will restore players' hunger and saturation.

The amount of hunger that a single pumpkin pie will restore is equal to eight, which is represented in the game as four whole hunger icons. The saturation restored by this single pumpkin pie is 4.8, making pumpkin pie the worst of all cooked food items for saturation other than a slice of cake or a single cookie, which restores 0.4 saturation each.

While the hunger restoration is not awful, the low saturation means players will need to eat more pumpkin pie than most other food items, meaning players will need a lot of pie to keep themselves fed.

This makes pie a good choice for when there are no other food items available but should be replaced by steak or pork chops quickly, both of which restore the same hunger but offer almost triple the saturation.

The other uses for pumpkin

An example of snow golems (Image via Minecraft)

While pumpkin pie is probably the best use for pumpkins, it is by no means the only use for the crop.

Players can also use pumpkins for light sources in the form of jack o' lanterns. These light sources are made by placing down a pumpkin shearing it. This will result in a carved pumpkin. The carved pumpkin can then be combined with a torch to make a jack o' lantern. These pumpkin lights produce a light at the highest luminance of 15, which is much brighter than the component torch.

There are two other major uses for pumpkins, though they are almost identical to one another. These are the crafting of Minecraft's two artificial beings: the golems. To craft a golem, players will need to shear a pumpkin, as mentioned earlier, which will result in a carved pumpkin.

The first golem is the snow golem, made of two snow blocks, one on top of the other and a carved pumpkin as the third block of the vertical column. The carved pumpkin must be placed last, or the golem will not spawn. Interestingly enough, since snow and carved pumpkins are both blocks endermen can pick up, it is technically possible for endermen to make and spawn snow golems.

The other golem is the iron golem. These golems are made with a combination of iron blocks and a carved pumpkin. To do so, players should make a plus sign, with the pumpkin being the top of the plus and the rest being iron blocks. As with the snow golem, the pumpkin must be placed last, or the golem will not spawn.

