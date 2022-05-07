What are the uses of ice bombs in Minecraft Education Edition?

In Minecraft Education Edition, chemistry is a big thing. There was an entire update released for the game dedicated to introducing chemistry to the game. The Chemistry Update remains one of the best and most impactful updates the game has seen to this day. The inclusion of chemicals, elements, compounds, and more has significantly broadened the game's horizons.

Elements and compounds have opened players up to a whole world of possibilities. As a result, tons of items have been added to the game that can be crafted or made with elements and compounds. One such item is an ice bomb, which is arguably one of the best Minecraft Education Edition items.

Ice bombs are not very difficult to make and can be extremely useful in the game. Here's what crafters need to know about Ice bombs in Minecraft Education Edition.

Minecraft Education Edition: Ice bomb guide

Ice bombs primarily serve one purpose in the game, which is to turn water into ice. They are projectiles, which means they can impact water from a distance. Similar to Ender Pearls, ice bombs have a brief cooldown before players can throw them again.

In the regular version of Minecraft, there is an enchantment for boots called 'Frost Walker.' Frost Walker effectively allows players to walk on water as any water touched by those enchanted boots will be turned be frozen and turned into ice.

Ice bombs in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

Ice bombs do the exact same thing, but players have much more control over them, which makes them handy to use in the game. Frost Walker is not always the most helpful in certain scenarios because it only freezes the water underneath the player's feet.

Ice bombs, on the other hand, can be thrown to freeze water that is at a great distance away from players, which can come in handy. Alternatively, players can also freeze the water close to them just like Frost Walker if they choose.

Ice bombs are made with sodium acetate, which is a compound in Minecraft Education Edition. This compound can be made in the compound creator. The following elements are required to make it:

Carbon (2)

Hydrogen (3)

Sodium (1)

Oxygen (2)

These elements can be collected in the Creative mode. C2H3NaO2 is the chemical name for sodium acetate. Similar to ice bombs, sodium acetate is only used for one thing in the game.

Sodium acetate is the only ingredient used in the crafting recipe for ice bombs. Players will need four sodium acetates to make one ice bomb.

Minecraft Education Edition players can do the math and figure out how many sodium acetates they need for their desired number of ice bombs, and they can collect the required elements accordingly.

Edited by Mayank Shete