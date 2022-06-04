What will happen to old worlds in the Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Minecraft 1.19 update is arriving on June 7. Up until now, players were only able to try out the new features in new worlds created in the snapshots and beta versions, but they will soon be able to explore these features in their own worlds. With every Minecraft update, newer players wonder about what's going to happen to their old worlds.

Whenever players download any snapshot or beta version of the game, it is generally good practice to create a new world that is compatible with the version to check out the features. Hence, players are sometimes wary of new updates and hesitate to open any existing worlds. Fortunately, Mojang ensures that there will be no problem.

What happens to old existing worlds after Minecraft 1.19 update?

Opening a 1.18 world in Minecraft 1.19

New biomes like Deep Dark will normally generate in newer worlds (Image via Minecraft)

Players who are actively playing the popular sandbox game will likely be on version 1.18, which was released back in November 2021. If players are consistent in updating the game, their worlds will automatically adapt to the new features of the Minecraft 1.19 update and blend seamlessly. In several videos in the past, Mojang explained that their world merging has drastically improved, and players can easily find new biomes, mobs, and other items in their old worlds once a new update is launched.

Players that are on version 1.18 need not worry about their existing worlds getting corrupted. When the Minecraft 1.19 update gets installed, it will add new features to the old world without disrupting any part of it. For example, players will see their world generated as usual, but if they go underground to find some new chunks, they may come across the new Deep Dark biome.

What happens to extremely old or beta worlds in the game?

Incompatible worlds will give a warning similar to this (Image via Minecraft)

Some players who have been playing Minecraft for a very long time may have a few worlds that were created in a much older version of the game. These extremely old worlds may not work in the latest Minecraft 1.19 update.

Similarly, if players have certain worlds that were made in snapshots or beta versions, these could also have problems running after the latest update. Worlds created in snapshots will most likely be incompatible, simply because they will not have all the features and may contain several bugs.

How to run old or beta worlds

Install a new version for the Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players have incompatible snapshots or old worlds, they can simply install the particular game version from the launcher and run their worlds on the correct version. Players need to go to the 'Installation' tab to download and install any version from the list. However, this will only work in the Java Edition.

