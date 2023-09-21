What was Winter Mode map in Minecraft?

Minecraft has been around for more than 11 years now. Mojang has added countless features to it during this time and also removed a handful of them. Fascinatingly, some were pulled out even before the official game was released in 2011. This was back when Notch, the founder of Mojang, and other game developers were trying out various pieces of content to see what stuck and appealed to them for the main game.

One of these features was a special Winter Mode map that was randomly generated whenever users created a new world. Here is everything to know about the unique world-generation feature.

Everything to know about Winter Mode in Minecraft

What was Winter Mode, and when was it added?

The Winter Mode map was a randomly occurring map or world type that was added all the way back on July 9, 2010, in Minecraft Alpha v1.0.4. Nearly a year later, the game was officially released to the public; hence, this is one of its oldest features.

It can also be considered the first biome in this title since there was only a general plains biome throughout Minecraft's in-game world back in 2011.

What did Winter Mode consist of?

Reeds were quite rare in Minecraft's Winter Mode since the entire surface of the world was covered in snow (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Winter Mode, it features a couple of differences compared to this game's normal world. Firstly, it had snowflakes constantly falling from the sky; there were no particular weather changes happening at that time. There were four different kinds of snowflakes that would fall, blanketing surfaces directly exposed to the sky.

The second element unique to this Winter Mode map was its abundant generation of ice. When this map was generated, almost all the exposed water blocks would be frozen into ice. The only places where this didn't happen were near the gravel beaches.

The third and final unique aspect of the Winter Mode was that passive mobs hardly spawned in this world, making it a little harder for players to survive. Since Mojang hadn't added a lot of features to the game while this mode was still around, there were no additional factors that changed due to this special map.

Winter Mode map generation chance, and when was it removed?

Every time a player created a new world in the game, the chance of it being a Winter Mode map was 25%, which was quite high.

Unfortunately, this special world map was extremely short-lived. It was removed in Minecraft Alpha v1.2.0 with the addition of proper biomes. This particular map was the first of those, even though the snow covered it.