When are fireflies coming to Minecraft?

At the Minecraft Live event 2021, Mojang introduced fireflies which will soon be coming to the game in future updates. Since then, there have been several snapshots and beta versions released by the developers, but none of them have featured the new ambience mob yet.

The next update is set to be one of the biggest, with new mobs like Frogs, Allay, and Warden, along with new biomes like The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp coming to the title. Players from both Java and Bedrock editions have experienced some of the new features up till now with the help of beta versions and snapshots. But this new ambient mob is nowhere to be seen, which begs the question of when exactly will players get to see it?

When will fireflies be released in Minecraft?

Since their announcement, we haven't seen this mob in any of the pre-releases in either of the versions. However, Mojang is known to release loads of snapshots and previews to test and fine-tune the final update. Fans can expect to see them added in the near future.

Till now, Frogs, Tadpoles, Wardens, and Allays have been added to the beta versions and snapshots. Some of them are exclusive to Java Edition, and some are to Bedrock Edition.

The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

The Fireflies will be in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update sometime in 2022. This update will have an overarching 'wild' theme with a new swamp and deep dark biomes. Fireflies will majorly be present in swamp biomes and will glow in the dark. They will act as an ambient mob, just like bats in any dark area.

What can fireflies do in the game?

Once players experience the new Wild Update, they will be able to see these tiny bugs flying around in a bunch. They are visible during the day as well, but their real beauty lies when they glow in the dark.

This will also be the tiniest mob that will be added to the game. It will only be made up of two pixels, one black, and one fluorescent green.

Frogs eating the new mob (Image via Mojang)

They can be found sitting on tree leaves or flying randomly in a group. Frogs, another new mob that will be present in the swamp, will be able to eat them. Frogs can open their mouths and stick their long tongues out to catch these small bugs and eat them.

