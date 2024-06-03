When is the mace weapon coming to Minecraft?

Minecraft is finally getting a new weapon that is expected to completely change the game's combat system. It is an interesting addition, as it will not only offer players a new way of carrying out melee attacks, but it should also make them come up with ways to use it creatively. That said, this new powerful weapon is coming to the game on June 13, 2024.

Here’s everything about this weapon in Minecraft, including how to make it, and most importantly, how to use it in the best way possible.

Minecraft mace weapon release date

The mace is a very powerful weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

The mace will be coming to the game on June 13, 2024, along with all the other new content in the Tricky Trials update. However, players can currently access the mace, as it is available to try in the game's Preview and Beta versions.

For those unaware, the Preview and Beta versions of the game are available to download from the Minecraft Launcher. Since these updates are often buggy and can cause some errors in the game, it is recommended to download the Preview or Beta on separate installation locations.

The mace is a powerful weapon that can be crafted using a heavy core block and a breeze rod. The breeze rod can be obtained by defeating the breeze mob, while the heavy core block is found in vaults. Both the vault and the breeze mob will be found in the trial chambers, another new addition coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Making the mace requires the heavy core block and the breeze rod (Image via Mojang Studios)

The possibility of finding the heavy core block is very low. Since it can only be found in the vault, which, in turn, is only found in the trial chambers, getting the heavy core block will be a challenge in itself. But considering how strong the weapon is, it is a worthy challenge.

The most exciting part is that, unlike other melee weapons, such as the sword or the ax, the mace requires players to use it efficiently. A normal attack with a mace is decently powerful, but nothing out of this world.

To utilize the weapon's full strength, players need to attack with it from a height. The higher the player attacks from, the stronger the mace's impact. Using the wind charge, which is another new item coming to the game, players can reach a height and time their attack properly.

Upon its release, the update will bring the mace, the breeze, the bogged, and a ton of new items to the game.

