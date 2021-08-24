When is Minecraft 1.18 expected to come out? Everything we know so far

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was the latest major update announced by Mojang in 2020. It promised brand new mobs, biomes, blocks, and most importantly, major changes in Minecraft world generation.

Because the update was so expansive, the Minecraft game developers followed up by announcing that the Caves & Cliffs update had to be split up into two separate releases. Though unfortunate for fans, this made the coding much easier on the game developers and allowed them to spend more time perfecting the new game changes.

The Minecraft 1.17 update was officially released as Caves & Cliffs Part One back in June of 2021. This update introduced some new mobs and most new blocks that were promised by Mojang. However, the biome and world generation changes were postponed.

Part Two of the Caves & Cliffs update, also referred to as the Minecraft 1.18 update, has yet to be released. This is all the information currently known about the 1.18 update is featured in this article.

Everything to know about the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update

Some crazy world generation found in a Minecraft 1.18 snapshot (Image via Twitter)

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed date for the Minecraft 1.18 update. While there is no exact date yet, gamers should expect the 1.18 Minecraft update towards the end of 2021.

If all goes well for the game developers, the update should be released during the December holiday season. It is likely that the 1.18 Minecraft update will make its debut before Christmas as well.

In the meantime, gamers can get a sneak peak at the new changes expected in the 1.18 update by using snapshots. In September, Mojang will release regular snapshots for any Minecraft player to try out.

Before that, gamers can try out the experimental snapshots if they are willing to test them. Experimental snapshots are beta versions of the 1.18 update, so what gamers see in this Minecraft snapshot may not be exactly what ends up being released in December.

This YouTube video by slicedlime showcases some of the awesome features of the latest 1.18 snapshot:

Minecraft game developer Henrik Kniberg shared this image on Twitter, praising the improvements in world generation that can be seen in the most recent snapshot:

This looks promising. In the last snapshot this river was cut off in several places. pic.twitter.com/z23bAtndl4 — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) August 17, 2021

Overall, there are many new changes that will finally be implemented into Minecraft once the 1.18 update is officially released in December, and this second Caves & Cliffs update will change the game much more drastically than its 1.17 counterpart.

