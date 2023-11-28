When is the Minecraft 1.20.3 update expected to be released?

Minecraft fans who have been paying attention to Mojang's recent developmental releases may have noticed a trend for the upcoming 1.20.3 update. Specifically, Mojang's spate of snapshots and pre-releases have seen their patch notes getting shorter and shorter, focusing on bug fixes and small under-the-hood tweaks instead of new features or experimental content.

For longtime Minecraft fans, this typically means one thing: the 1.20.3 update is rapidly approaching and the developers at Mojang are cleaning up as many issues as they can beforehand.

However, when will version 1.20.3 actually be released? Since this update isn't exactly a major addition like 2024's 1.21 version, it may not receive a concrete release date, but there's room for speculation.

When might Minecraft version 1.20.3 be released?

Although Mojang may very well not provide a solid release date for the 1.20.3 update due to it being somewhat insignificant compared to future releases like the unnamed 1.21 update, there are a few clues to be gleaned all the same. Considering that the three pre-releases for version 1.20.3 have gotten shorter and have debuted in a pretty short timeframe, players shouldn't have to wait long.

All things considered, though additional pre-releases may be on the way to fix a few final bugs or gameplay issues, it's safe to assume that Minecraft 1.20.3 is prepared for a debut sometime in early December 2023.

Obviously, this could be incorrect depending on Mojang's internal development schedule, but most signs point to the first few weeks of December being a likely possibility.

A quick December release would play into the conventions that Mojang has exhibited for most minor updates in recent years. Minecraft has shown remarkable consistency when it comes to non-named updates, and the pre-release schedule is nearly always an indicator of the release date proximity. Once Mojang starts rolling out short pre-releases, it shows they don't have much left to work on.

Obviously, Minecraft pre-releases aren't a perfect science and won't remove every single bug or gameplay issue present in previous updates and snapshots. Be that as it may, the transition from content additions to minor gameplay tweaks and bug fixes makes it quite clear that the release window is closing in.

Hangups may end up occurring that lead to the 1.20.3 update being released a bit later in December. However, this would effectively buck the trend that Mojang has followed for the last few years with regard to its development schedule. If 1.20.3 doesn't arrive at some point in December 2023, it would likely be a pretty big surprise to players and a departure from the norm.

Whatever the case may be, Minecraft fans will likely be circling the first two weeks of December 2023 on their calendars. If everything goes smoothly, they should have a brand-new update to enjoy as they wait for the major 1.21 patch to make its arrival at some point in mid-2024.