Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 3 patch notes: All you need to know 

Minecraft's 1.20.3 update is getting pretty close now, and this is indicated by the steady debuts of pre-releases, signaling the conclusion of the patch's development cycle. Mojang released the third pre-release for version 1.20.3 on November 27, 2023, with a small collection of tweaks and bug fixes.

As one of the latest pre-releases for Minecraft 1.20.3, players shouldn't expect much from it, but there are a few changes that are worth addressing nonetheless. The bug fixes could be quite impactful depending on how some players enjoy the game. It doesn't hurt to examine the latest patch notes to ensure fans are prepared for the more minute alterations made in this pre-release.

Breaking down the patch notes for Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 3

Minecraft 1.20.3 Pre-Release 3 makes a few minor fixes ahead of the update's release (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, players shouldn't expect any major features or content additions in this Minecraft pre-release. Other than a tweak to in-game storage and packet transmission for multiplayer, essentially every change in this new snapshot is a bug fix addressing issues from the last few in-game updates.

All of the fixes and changes in Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 3 can be found below:

The client can now only cache up to 20 world resource packs.

Additional updates about world resource packs (including when they've been successfully downloaded) have been introduced to help players manage their worlds.

Fixed a bug where pool aliases fail to redirect the start pool.

The spelling of the word "ignored" has been fixed for the "commands.tick.query.rate.sprinting" command line syntax.

Copper door blocks will now drop more consistently when broken with stone or weaker quality tools.

Copper trapdoors have been added to the trapdoor tag, as they had been missing previously.

Item position will no longer desync if Minecraft players use the /tick freeze command while picking up an item or block.

The respawning of the Ender Dragon can now be appropriately frozen with the /tick freeze command.

A bug has been fixed where copper doors and trapdoors had the incorrect blast resistance.

A bug has been fixed for copper doors rendering the incorrect textures.

Require-resource-pack will now appropriately override Server Resource Pack Settings being disabled.

A bug has been fixed where players could run the /summon wind_charge command without enabling the 1.21 update Experimental Features.

Version 1.20.3 Pre-Release 3 is now available via the game's official launcher (Image via Mojang)

Fans who want to access 1.20.3 pre-release 3 can do so via the game's official launcher. All they have to do is select Java Edition from the game list, click the version selector, and choose "latest snapshot" to try out all the new bug fixes and technical changes. Some of the alterations may not be noticeable to everyday players, but they're sure to improve the gameplay experience nonetheless.