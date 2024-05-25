When is Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2024? Date and time explored

The Minecraft Championship is a regular tournament hosted by Smajor and Noxcrew. The event aims to bring together the game's largest and most famous content creators to compete against each other in a series of minigames. Whichever two teams get the most points will enter a four vs. four sudden death minigame, where the event's true winner is determined.
Outside of the main series of events, there are several spinoffs, one of the most beloved being the Pride series. MCC Pride 2024 is the latest event, being the forty-seventh total MCC event and the fourth in the Pride series. The event will be conducted on June 1, 2024. More information regarding this inclusive MCC spectacle can be found below.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2024's time, date, and more
MCC Pride 2024's time and date
MCC Pride's date just got announced via the event's official X account. It will occur on June 1, the start of Pride Month.
The event will kick off at 8 pm BST. Make sure to convert this time for the right timezone, as nothing would be more frustrating than not getting to see some of Minecraft's best minigames played live by famous content creators.
Everything else viewers need to know
This particular MCC event has brought in not only some of the largest Minecraft YouTubers and streamers around, but also prominent general content creators like Michael Reeves and LilyPichu. The full list of participating creators is:
- Ava Tyson
- Purpled
- Eret
- DarkEyebrows
- acho
- Smajor1995
- soupforeloise
- Mogswamp
- Mysticat
- Krinios
- Kara Corvus
- Snifferish
- 5up
- Wallibear
- ZombieCleo
- Xisumavoid
- Kratzy
- Michael Reeves
- LilyPichu
- Sykkuno
- jojosolos
- aimsey
- hannaxxrose
- PearlescentMoon
- Antfrost
- VelvetIsCake
- GeminiTay
- ElainaExe
- TapL
- Shubble
- vGumiho
- Guqqie
- BobaWitch
- Hrry
- InTheLittleWood
- Sarahsera
- apokuna
- Sneegsnag
- Piso
There is currently a single-player slot unfilled. This is the fourth player of the Pink Parrots, named after one of Minecraft's pet mobs. The rest of the team consists of apokuna, Sneegsnag, and Piso. Viewers should keep an eye on the official MCC X account, as that's where this final mystery player is likely to be announced.
Additionally, MCC Pride 2024 is supporting three charities rather than the usual one. These three charities are The Trevor Project, Outright International, and Kaleidoscope International Trust.
