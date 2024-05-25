When is Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2024? Date and time explored

The Minecraft Championship is a regular tournament hosted by Smajor and Noxcrew. The event aims to bring together the game's largest and most famous content creators to compete against each other in a series of minigames. Whichever two teams get the most points will enter a four vs. four sudden death minigame, where the event's true winner is determined.

Outside of the main series of events, there are several spinoffs, one of the most beloved being the Pride series. MCC Pride 2024 is the latest event, being the forty-seventh total MCC event and the fourth in the Pride series. The event will be conducted on June 1, 2024. More information regarding this inclusive MCC spectacle can be found below.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2024's time, date, and more

MCC Pride 2024's time and date

Expand Tweet

MCC Pride's date just got announced via the event's official X account. It will occur on June 1, the start of Pride Month.

The event will kick off at 8 pm BST. Make sure to convert this time for the right timezone, as nothing would be more frustrating than not getting to see some of Minecraft's best minigames played live by famous content creators.

Everything else viewers need to know

This is the first time a player has been hidden during team reveals (Image via Noxcrew)

This particular MCC event has brought in not only some of the largest Minecraft YouTubers and streamers around, but also prominent general content creators like Michael Reeves and LilyPichu. The full list of participating creators is:

Ava Tyson

Purpled

Eret

DarkEyebrows

acho

Smajor1995

soupforeloise

Mogswamp

Mysticat

Krinios

Kara Corvus

Snifferish

5up

Wallibear

ZombieCleo

Xisumavoid

Kratzy

Michael Reeves

LilyPichu

Sykkuno

jojosolos

aimsey

hannaxxrose

PearlescentMoon

Antfrost

VelvetIsCake

GeminiTay

ElainaExe

TapL

Shubble

vGumiho

Guqqie

BobaWitch

Hrry

InTheLittleWood

Sarahsera

apokuna

Sneegsnag

Piso

There is currently a single-player slot unfilled. This is the fourth player of the Pink Parrots, named after one of Minecraft's pet mobs. The rest of the team consists of apokuna, Sneegsnag, and Piso. Viewers should keep an eye on the official MCC X account, as that's where this final mystery player is likely to be announced.

Additionally, MCC Pride 2024 is supporting three charities rather than the usual one. These three charities are The Trevor Project, Outright International, and Kaleidoscope International Trust.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback