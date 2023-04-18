When is Minecraft Legends coming out?

Minecraft Legends is almost here. Mojang's fourth major game is expected to arrive on April 18. After Minecraft Dungeons was a hit, developers began looking into other avenues to expand the Minecraft world. While the date is set, some might be wondering about the timing of its release. Many games release at midnight of a certain game. This is not the case for Legends, though.

It is important to note that the timings mentioned in this article indicate when the game will become available for download. If you have pre-ordered the title, it will be accessible at those times. Otherwise, this should be the time it is available to purchase from physical stores.

What time does Minecraft Legends come out tomorrow?

As per the tweet above from the game's official account, these timings have been confirmed for tomorrow:

9 am PDT

12 pm EDT

1 pm BRT

5 pm BST

6 pm CEST

9:30 pm IST

1 am JST (will be on April 19)

3 am AEDT (will be on April 19)

This means that at noon EST tomorrow, and the corresponding times in other places, the game will officially go live. It can be downloaded and purchased from the store.

What to know about Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends will be another departure from the original game. Dungeons is a starkly different title and Legends will be unlike previous releases. It's a brand new foray for Mojang. The game's official synopsis reads:

"The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world."

It will be released on these consoles:

Xbox Game Pass

PC Game Pass

Windows

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Steam

Nintendo Switch

Gamers who have one of those can purchase a copy, but be sure it's for the appropriate console. The Xbox One version won't work on Xbox Series S and so forth. The game should cost around $50 USD.

Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

It's going to be a multiplayer title like Dungeons and Minecraft. Additionally, since it will arrive on so many platforms, the developers have made sure it's cross-platform. Be sure to get a copy of Minecraft Legends and prepare to dive in tomorrow at noon EST.

