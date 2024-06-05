When is the new Minecraft 1.21 update coming out, and what can you expect from it?

2024 is an eventful year for Minecraft as the game has had many big announcements and collaborations. One of the most anticipated announcements was the reveal of the Tricky Trials release date. Fans of the sandbox game will be pleased to know that they will get the update sooner than expected: on June 13, 2024.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is set to bring a ton of new items to the game and makes some crucial tweaks that will significantly change the gameplay. Let’s take a look at everything exciting that’s coming with Tricky Trials.

What to expect from Minecraft 1.21 update

The Breeze is coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21 update is expected to be one of the most impactful updates in the game’s history. The sheer quantity of changes it will bring is astounding.

The most exciting feature coming to the game with Tricky Trails is the trial chambers, palatial structures that offer players a new challenging place to conquer.

Just like the nether fortress has the Blaze, the trial chambers will have the Breeze. The Breeze attacks using the wind charge, moves very quickly, and cannot be attacked using projectile weapons. While the Breeze is a challenging mob, defeating it is worth it.

The trial chambers will also have other dangerous mobs, including the upcoming bogged. The bogged is a variant of the skeleton that can also be found in the swamp biome. It is just like the skeleton, with the exception being it attacks using poisonous arrows.

The vault is also coming to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Additionally, the trial chambers in Minecraft have a trial key and vault. Players will need the trial key to open the vault and get the rare loot inside. What’s even more interesting is that each player can open the same vault once, which means everyone can get something out of it.

The vault will contain many valuable items, but what players need to look for is the heavy core block. The heavy core block can be used with the breeze rod to craft the mace, a brand-new weapon.

The mace is probably the strongest weapon in the game. Its attack power can be increased by using it from a height. Players can use the wind charge to gain some height and then attack using the mace to deliver the most impact.

Apart from these additions, Mojang Studios also buffed the Nether portal to allow players to take passengers with them. The Nether portal now also allows minecarts to travel inside, making traveling across dimensions much easier.

