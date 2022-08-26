When and how to watch Minecraft Live 2022?

Agnes Larsson, Minecraft's gaming director, recently announced when the Minecraft Live event will be hosted this year. During a recent Minecraft Now event, she talked about the next live event and gave an overview of what to expect from it. Since the popular sandbox game is played by millions on a daily basis, this news was extremely exciting.

This particular live event is where Mojang showcases all the exciting new features that they're working on and also announces future plans and updates for the existing lineup of games. Earlier in 2021, Mojang announced The Wild Update for their main sandbox game.

PhoenixSC / Hamish @phnixhamsta Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.

*probably at 12 PM ET



Source: Minecraft Now (August) Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.*probably at 12 PM ETSource: Minecraft Now (August) https://t.co/WgrM8FnOgj

Players can already mark their dates and even an approximate time of when Mojang will go live and announce new updates in 2022.

Everything to know regarding Minecraft Live 2022

When to watch the live event in 2022?

During Mojang's regular stream called 'Now,' the show's presenter and Agnes Larsson discussed the upcoming live event. Almost casually, the game's director dropped that the Minecraft Live event 2022 will be hosted on October 15. They joked that there is still time but they have finalized the date.

This is huge news since this has always been the biggest event hosted by Mojang where all the new features are announced. Agnes further explained what fans can expect from the show and how mob votes will take place during the event.

During a recent live stream, Agnes Larsson discussed the upcoming live event held on October 15 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Nonetheless, it has now been confirmed that the highly anticipated live event will be held on October 15. Though there is no official time announced by Agnes or on any official social media accounts, we can assume the time by seeing all the previous live events hosted by Mojang.

For the past few years, nearly all the live events hosted by Mojang have started at 12 PM ET. Hence, we can all somewhat predict when it will start streaming, though nothing can be said for sure at the moment.

Where to watch the live event

The live event will stream on the game's official YouTube page, however fans can also watch other content creators streaming the event (Image via Sportskeeda)

Watching the live event is extremely easy since Mojang wants as many viewers as possible so that the community can instantly get hooked on the new content. Hence, the entire event will officially be streamed on the official Minecraft YouTube channel on October 15.

The live stream will be displayed a few hours before it goes live so that players can even set reminders and notifications to not miss anything. Additionally, there are thousands of popular content creators who might also get permission from Mojang to stream the live event directly on their channels.

This way, fans can get a live reaction from their favorite content creators as the new features are announced by Mojang.

This year, the mob vote will be slightly different where players will be directly involved in it by joining in a gathering through the beta & preview edition and literally choosing the mob inside the game itself.

