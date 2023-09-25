When will Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC release?

A few months ago, the popular game franchise Dungeons & Dragons announced a collaboration with Minecraft for a new DLC. This collaboration was official as Mojang themselves recently spoke about it in their monthly video not too long ago. Finally, the day is near when this exciting DLC will be released for everyone to download and enjoy.

Here is everything to know about when the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC will be available and all the details about it.

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC: When will it release, where to find it, how to download it, and more

When will Dungeons & Dragons DLC release?

Mojang recently released their monthly news video, where they talked about everything related to upcoming updates and additions to their games. During the video, they also mentioned the Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons collaboration and how the DLC was right around the corner.

The DLC will be released on September 26, 2023. This means that in just a day's time, players will be able to experience Dungeons & Dragons-esque gameplay in the sandbox game.

The Mojang presenter also stated that there would be several Minecraft content creators playing a special in-game adventure on September 28, 2023.

Where to find and download Dungeons & Dragons DLC?

Players can find the new DLC in Minecraft Bedrock Edition's marketplace (Image via Mojang)

It is understood that this DLC is exclusive to Bedrock Edition of the game. Hence, you can find and download it from within the game itself.

First, you need to open the game and sign in to your Microsoft account. You will then be able to access the Marketplace, which is the third tab in the main menu.

Since Mojang is officially supporting and working on this project, it is safe to say that you will instantly see the DLC featured on the front page of the marketplace. If not, you can always search for it using the search bar.

Unfortunately, the price of the DLC has not been revealed yet, and users will likely only get to know about it at the time of release. If it is a paid DLC, you will need to buy minecoins with real money to obtain it.

What does Dungeons & Dragons DLC offer?

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC brings a completely unique mixture of both popular games (Image via YouTube/ Dungeons & Dragons)

This DLC will completely change the textures, gameplay mechanics, world terrain, combat system, and many other aspects of the block game to fit the Dungeons & Dragons setting. It will also add many familiar structures and creatures from the popular board game to explore and fight as well. The main focus of the DLC was for players to explore, fight, and roleplay, which are also the core pillars of classic Dungeons & Dragons.