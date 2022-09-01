When will Mojang announce the next Minecraft update?

While it has only been a short time since Minecraft's 1.19 update went live, some players are already looking to the future. Namely, many community members are looking ahead to the 1.20 update, hoping it will bring a whole new slew of content and gameplay features.

While the idea of the 1.20 update is exciting, when will it be announced in earnest? Recent events may indicate a concrete day for 1.20 details to arrive. This is due to Mojang announcing their upcoming schedule, and one of the developer's most significant events was included in the schedule. If Mojang follows previous years' patterns, players may see a version 1.20 announcement at this particular event.

Minecraft Live 2022 will likely happen in October

Minecraft Live 2022 may provide a window for players into the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

During August 25's Minecraft Now presentation, Mojang employee Agnes Larsson mentioned that the livestream would arrive on October 15, 2022. In addition to hosting the popular yearly mob vote, the stream typically details major upcoming update so that players can build hype for it for the subsequent year.

Mojang then tends to release a slow drip of additional information in the months following the stream in the lead-up to the event's final release.

Like recent Minecraft Now events, Mojang will likely host the mob vote in-game on a Bedrock Edition server hosted by the developers. This has led some players to speculate that Mojang may even directly reveal information on the 1.20 update to the server. While a long shot doesn't confirm this, it does present a particularly intriguing prospect for the community as they wait for major announcements.

The community has been split on what the 1.20 update might bring to the table. Several commenters on sites such as YouTube and Reddit have speculated that the update may take a look at the End dimension, as it hasn't received a full overhaul in quite some time in the way the Nether has.

Others have wondered if a second part of The Wild Update may have arrived since a sizable amount of content was allegedly cut before version 1.19's release date. Mojang has remained mum on the subject, but a major stream in October will likely shine some light on what players and the community are in store for.

Players may want to keep an eye on the game's official social media channels until the stream. It isn't unheard of for members of Mojang to drop hints about upcoming updates in the lead-up to a major announcement. While this doesn't always occur, it certainly can't hurt to remain vigilant and monitor any hints or rumors that roll out in the upcoming months.

Otherwise, players should be able to rejoice when Minecraft Live 2022 gives a much fuller picture of what the update will bring, giving them something to look forward to well into 2023.

