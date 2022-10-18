When will Mojang reveal the title of Minecraft's 1.20 update?

At the recent Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang gave the game's fans their first taste of the 1.20 update. However, this initial trailer appears to only be the beginning, and there's still plenty of information that isn't known about the upcoming content.

One particular question the community has is regarding the title of the 1.20 update. Most major Minecraft updates have been given a title (Caves & Cliffs, The Wild Update, Village & Pillage, etc.), but 1.20's is yet to be unveiled.

Many players are wondering how long they'll have to wait for Mojang to reveal the official name of the update. So far, they haven't revealed any information regarding when they'll announce the official title. However, fans will likely receive an answer soon.

When can Minecraft fans expect 1.20's title to get announced?

Minecraft 1.20's title will be revealed well before its official release (Image via EyecraftMC/YouTube)

Over the next few months, Minecraft players should receive plenty of additional information about update 1.20, including its title. However, Mojang hasn't released any concrete information as to what their release schedule will look like. Be that as it may, if the previous patches are any indication, players should see the 1.20 title soon.

The reasons for this are multi-faceted. Attaching a name to the update gives it an identity as part of the Minecraft brand and generates much more excitement than simply calling it the "1.20 update." The title also details what's included in the release, allowing fans to speculate on what else Mojang will be developing for the update to coincide with the title's theme.

Although it wouldn't be fair to speculate on what particular day and time 1.20's title will arrive, it's safe to say it shouldn't be too long of a wait. The update itself is dropping in 2023, likely in the Spring if Mojang follows their usual development trends. Since this is the likely case, players can expect additional information about 1.20, including its official title, sometime in the next few months.

This is an educated guess and should be taken with a grain of salt, but Mojang doesn't typically withhold update titles long after announcing the initial slate of content they're going to provide.

Once Minecraft 1.20's title is released, a flurry of information pertaining to its theme may soon follow. So far, we've seen two new mobs, a handful of new blocks, and some varied default player skins, among other additions. Perhaps all of these features and those that will arrive later will tie together into a coherent central idea, one that will likely be reflected in the update's title.

It remains to be seen what Mojang has planned, and the community will have to remain patient. Minecraft's developers aren't particularly keen on rushing substantial updates, and they'll make their reveals in due time. Hopefully, in the next few months, a clearer picture of the update will begin to take shape.

