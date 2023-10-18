When will players be able to test new Minecraft 1.21 update features?

The Minecraft 1.21 update was recently announced by Mojang, along with some of the major features it will come with. This announcement was revealed during their annual live show, where they share news about all their games. Of course, the next major update for their main sandbox title is always the highlight. This year, they came up with the same approach of announcing only a few features confirmed for the update.

They also broke some exciting news about when players can test these new features coming to Minecraft 1.21 update.

When and how can players test Minecraft 1.21 update features?

Since Mojang only revealed features that are almost complete and ready to be tested by the public, they can add them to the game much sooner than before.

In the live show, some major features of the Minecraft 1.21 update were showcased, and it was declared that they would be available for everyone to test in the coming weeks.

Since the event took place on October 15, 2023, there are strong chances that Mojang could push new snapshots and preview versions with new features during the last week of October or the first week of November. It is worth mentioning that the time window mentioned is not confirmed by the developers themselves.

Some of the simpler yet exciting additions of the Minecraft 1.21 update, like the Crafter block or new copper and tuff blocks, could be the first features released in snapshots and previews.

Over time, thousands of players can test these features and give feedback to Mojang, eventually making the update even more polished. Mojang will continue to reveal more features in the future and quickly add them to snapshots since they will most likely be confirmed for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

How to download snapshot and preview versions to get new features

As mentioned above, there are still one or two weeks before Mojang starts rolling out snapshots and preview versions with new features. However, players can be ready to download any and all new versions as they are released.

For Java Edition, players can open the official game launcher, head to the Java Edition section, and open the drop-down menu beside the 'Play' button. This will show which latest snapshot version is currently available. One can keep downloading newer snapshots to see whether Mojang has added anything different.

For Bedrock Edition, there is a completely separate preview version of the game that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. This preview version comes bundled with the Bedrock Edition when players buy the game.

For more news, players can, of course, stay connected to the official Mojang social media handles and other news accounts that cover the Minecraft 1.21 update.