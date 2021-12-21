Where to enter seeds in Minecraft 1.18 version?

Minecraft has a seemingly infinite number of worlds that can be generated to play on. While many players choose to generate random worlds every time they start a new Minecraft save, others decide to play in a specific world, giving them an edge as to knowing where important structures and biomes generate within the map.

To play in any specific Minecraft world, players must first enter its seed. A seed is a number that is assigned to a world upon generation. As each seed is unique, it gives players the freedom to choose what type of world they spawn in. This article will guide players on how to play on a specific seed in Minecraft.

World seeds in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

World seeds in Minecraft are generated as a code or a random assortment of negative or positive integers or even alphabets, which can be entered while generating a new world to create that specific world. If no seed is used, the world will be generated with a random seed.

Every time a specific world seed is entered, Minecraft will generate the same seed. However, seeds can vary from version to version. A seed from an older version of Minecraft may not work in a newer version. This is because more recent versions of Minecraft tend to bring changes to terrain and world generation, like Minecraft 1.18.

What can players do with world seeds?

World seeds can usually be used by players to generate worlds with unique, rare, or strange structures. Minecraft's world generation is often unpredictable, which can lead to structures or biomes merging into each other. There's even a possibility of extremely large or small biomes spawning within different biomes. Additionally, playing a specific seed allows players to choose a world that can give them an early advantage and speed up their progress during the early game.

Seed parity

Seed parity brings players of all platforms together (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 brought in a feature that increases convenience for players trying to play specific seeds on every platform and version of the game. As of Minecraft 1.18's release on November 30, seeds are now the same for both the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft. This is called seed parity and allows players of all Minecraft editions to identify and play on the same seed.

How to generate a new Minecraft world using a world seed

The seed generating screen (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Navigate to the "Singleplayer" tab after launching Minecraft. A list of previously created worlds will be displayed.

Step 2: Navigate to the bottom right of the screen and click on the "Create a New World" tab.

Step 3: Click on the "More World Options" tab. This will take players to another screen, where the world seed can be entered into a blank box at the top.

Step 4: Generate the world using the "Create New World" tab.

Players must be careful when typing out the world seed. Changing just one digit can result in a different world being generated. Another factor to consider is the world type. Players can change how the world generates using the different options that the tab provides. However, a setting other than the "default" setting shall result in the same seed but a different generation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar