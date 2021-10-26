Where to find every animal in Minecraft

Minecraft has an infinite and diverse world and hosts a huge number of mobs. These mobs come in all shapes and sizes, and each one of them has a slew of different characteristics and abilities. Over the last few years, Minecraft has seen the addition of many new mobs, much to the joy of the community.

Many mobs in Minecraft are replications of real-life animals. During their Minecraft journey, players can encounter many of these animals. From Bees and Bats to Wolves and Polar bears, Minecraft has them all.

Every animal in Minecraft and where to find them

1). Axolotl - Found below sea level (Y 63) in total darkness. They spawn individually.

2). Bat - Found in dark underground areas.

3). Bee - Found near Bee nests and Bee hives, usually in the Plains, Sunflower or Flower Forest Biomes.

4). Cat - Found in Villages and Swamp Huts. Can be tamed.

5). Cod, Salmon, Tropical Fish, Puffer fish, Dolphins - Found in Non-frozen Oceans

6). Chicken, Sheep, Pigs and Cows - Found in most grassy biomes in the Overworld. Chickens are more common in Jungle hills and Jungle Edges. Also found in Villages.

7). Donkeys and Horses - Found in Plains and Savannas.

8). Mule - Spawned using cross breeding between a Horse and a Donkey.

9). Fox - Found in the Taiga, giant tree taiga and snowy taiga biomes.

10). Goat - Found in Mountains.

11). Llama - Found in Mountains, Savanna Plateau and Savanna Biomes.

12). Ocelot - Found in the Jungle, Jungle Edge and Bamboo Jungle biomes.

13). Panda - Found in Jungles. More common in Bamboo jungles.

14). Rabbit - Found in the Desert (Cream colored only), flower forests, taigas, snowy tundra, mountain groves and snowy taiga biomes.

15). Turtles - Found on Beaches and sand blocks less than 4 blocks above sea level (Y 62)

16). Wolf - Found in Forests, taigas, giant tree taigas and snowy taigas.

17). Parrot - Found in Jungle, Jungle Edge and Bamboo Jungle biomes.

18). Spider and Cave spider - Spawned with spawners or naturally at less than light level 7. Cave spiders are found in Mineshafts.

19). Squid and Glow Squid - Found in Rivers and Oceans; Glow Squids are found in dark underwater areas, like ocean depths, ravines and underground lakes.

20). Polar bear - Found in Snowy Tundra, Snowy mountains, ice spikes and regular and deep ocean biomes.

Conclusion

Animal mobs bring Minecraft one step closer to the real world. With animals like wolves and cats, which can be tamed to make pets of them, the game just gets more relatable and wholesome.

With every Minecraft player having experienced the joy and subsequent sorrow of befriending and then losing their first wolf, animals make Minecraft experiences something to remember.

