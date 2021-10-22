Where to find every Overworld ore in Minecraft 1.17

Ores are considered to be one of the most efficient resources in the game. They are acquired from mining, one of the most common ways of harvesting items in Minecraft. Ore drops can be significantly multiplied by using the “Fortune” enchantment on one’s pickaxe.

Ores, like most things in Minecraft, can be crafted into blocks. However, most ores find their peak efficiency while being used to make tools, weapons, armor, and other useful components like buckets and anvils.

Most ores in Minecraft are a part of a tier system, which signifies both how powerful they are, as well as their defensive capabilities.

Every Overworld ore in Minecraft 1.17 and where can players find them

1) Coal ore

Coal ore (Image via Minecraft)

Coal is one of the most common ores in Minecraft. It can be used as fuel for furnaces, blast furnaces and smokers in order to smelt other ores or cook raw food.

Coal ore can be found between Y levels 0 and 127. However, it is most common at Y level 95.

2) Iron ore

Iron ore (Image via WallpaperSafari/Minecraft)

Iron is one of the most crucial early game ores. Its importance is owed to the fact that it can be smelted and turned into strong weapons, armor and tools. For example, an iron pickaxe is capable of mining every ore in the game.

Iron ore is located between Y level 0 and Y 63. However, it is most commonly found on Y level 16.

3) Copper ore

Copper ore (Image via Minecraft)

Copper ore is the first new ore to be added to Minecraft since Nether Quartz in 2013. It can be found between Y levels 0 and 96, most commonly generated at Y level 48.

4) Gold ore

Gold ore (Image via WallpaperAccess/Minecraft)

Gold is a semi-important ore in Minecraft. It can be used to make Golden Apples and also to protect oneself against Piglins in the Nether.

Gold Ore is located between Y levels 32 and 79, with Y levels 11 and 12 being the most common level for gold. However, Gold can spawn at a higher level than Y 32 in the Badlands biome.

5) Lapis Lazuli Ore

Lapis is a rare ore used to enchant weapons, tools and armor in Minecraft.It is less likely to be exposed, and can sometimes be mistaken for diamonds by players because of its blue colour. It can be found between Y levels 0 and 30.

6) Redstone ore

Redstone ore (Image via SketchFab/Minecraft)

Redstone is used to create most of the automatic builds in the game. It is most commonly used to build automated farms and hidden passageways. It is a rare ore, generating between Y levels 1 and 16. There is no ideal level for Redstone.

7) Diamond Ore

Diamond is the second most efficient ore in the game. It is highly recommended for the Nether and the fight with the Ender Dragon. It is used to make armor, tools and weapons.

Diamond can be found between Y levels 0 and 16, and is most common at Y level 11.

8) Emerald Ore

Image via (WallpaperSafari/Minecraft)

Emeralds are the currency of Minecraft, and their ores are one of the rarest in the game. Emerald ore can only be found in mountains, generating between Y levels 4 and 31.

Note: All Overworld ores have their deepslate variants, which are found near bedrock level.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan