Where to find melons in Minecraft 1.18?

Melons are one of the two fruit blocks that grow in Minecraft. They grow from stems, which in turn grow from seeds. Pumpkins are the second fruit blocks that are grown in the game. These fruit blocks can be easily broken by players via their hands or any tool. When it breaks, the fruit block drops into several slices for players to collect.

Melon slices can be eaten or crafted into glistening melons for brewing potions as well. If players want the fruit, they must have a silk touch enchanted tool to break them. However, when players go on a search for these fruit blocks, they may have some difficulty finding them. They are uncommon and generate in specific areas only.

Where can players find melons in Minecraft 1.18?

Finding melon blocks naturally

Growing in Jungle biomes (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to find the fruit blocks as they are, they will have to go to certain places and biomes. Some of the most common places where these fruit blocks grow are in jungle biomes.

As players explore the jungle biome, they will be able to see a few of them grow naturally on the floor. Any type of jungle biome will have these fruit blocks.

Growing in Savanna villages (Image via Minecraft)

They can also be found in savanna villages, in the tillage (farming) rooms of Woodland Mansions, and in desert villages.

Growing them through seeds and stems

Smallest stem level (Image via Minecraft)

If players do not find fully grown melon fruit blocks, they can grow them if they have stems or seeds. These two items can also be found by exploring several areas, biomes and chests.

The stems of these fruit blocks can either be found in savanna and desert villages, or in Woodland Mansion stem farms. Stems can be broken to obtain 0-3 seeds, which can then be grown into full fruit blocks.

Seeds found in mineshaft chest (Image via Minecraft)

The seeds themselves can be found in several places like chests in mineshafts with 27.3% chance, dungeons with 18.5% chance, and in Woodland Mansion chests with 18.5% chance.

Both methods can be used to easily obtain melons in the game. Once players obtain the fruit block, they can be broken into slices, which can be eaten by the player to increase their hunger bar by 1.

To get a glistering melon, players will need eight gold nuggets and one slice. Even if they do not have much use in the game, they are a good item to obtain and grow to help satiate the player's hunger when needed.

Edited by Saman