Where to find moss blocks in Minecraft

Moss blocks are one of the coolest decoration blocks in Minecraft. They were officially added to the 1.17 update, but got a designated home in the second half of the Caves & Cliffs Update. Now, they can be found much easier.

They're largely used for decoration but can also be used to craft recipes and as a composting ingredient. They're not terribly common, so many players might not have found them before. Here's where to look.

Where to look for moss blocks in Minecraft 1.18

Moss blocks can only be found in lush caves. They will generate naturally on either the floor or the ceiling of this biome and nowhere else. Unfortunately, lush caves are somewhat hard to find.

They can't be located with the /locate command. Since they're underground, they can be a challenge to find, too. However, there is one indicator that makes them less challenging. They will always be found underneath azalea trees.

Lush caves have moss blocks (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

If Minecraft players see an azalea tree above the ground, there will be a lush cave underneath it. This doesn't guarantee any moss blocks, but it does give them the best chance of finding them.

Conversely, a Wandering Trader can be one of two other sources of moss blocks. Their random trades can include two moss blocks for one emerald, though that's also fairly rare.

Shipwreck chests have a 42.1% chance of having up to four moss blocks in them on both Bedrock and Java Edition.

🦀Trilobite🦀 @Tril0bite everyone post your favorite minecraft block and say why, I'll start, Moss blocks are cool bc you can pick them up without silk touch and can grow them over a lot of other blocks everyone post your favorite minecraft block and say why, I'll start, Moss blocks are cool bc you can pick them up without silk touch and can grow them over a lot of other blocks https://t.co/TXPtsDDfzU

Once they're found, players can break them with any tool or just their hands. The item will drop no matter what. A hoe is the fastest tool for breaking them, though.

Moss blocks can also be spread to other blocks through the use of bonemeal.

The Obsidian Order SMP @_ObsidianOrder #ObsidianOrderSMP If you've found a moss block and want to get more as well as the moss carpet, azalea, and flowering azalea, then place it in the ground and bone meal it. It will change the blocks around it into moss blocks and grow the others on top of these blocks. #Minecraft If you've found a moss block and want to get more as well as the moss carpet, azalea, and flowering azalea, then place it in the ground and bone meal it. It will change the blocks around it into moss blocks and grow the others on top of these blocks. #Minecraft #ObsidianOrderSMP https://t.co/lKVmJwxmkT

They can be used to decorate homes and in the following crafting recipes:

Two moss blocks make three moss carpet.

One cobblestone and one moss block make a block of mossy cobblestone.

One stone brick and one moss block make a block of mossy stone bricks.

Placing one in a composter has a 60% chance of raising the level.

