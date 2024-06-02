Where to find new Minecraft Tricky Trials mobs

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is finally approaching release, with its launch date confirmed to be June 13, 2024. This means that players have only a few extra weeks to learn all there is to know about Tricky Trials before it drops. And there's quite a bit of content to research and learn, with one of the most important things about 1.21 being the new mobs coming in.

Detailed below is everything players need to know about both of Tricky Trials' upcoming new mobs, the breeze and the bogged, including their behaviors, damage, and spawn locations.

Where to find Minecraft's breeze mob

Trial spawners are the only source of breeze (Image via Mojang)

The breeze is similar to Minecraft's blaze, another elemental. The element this time is wind. Breeze have a total of 15 hearts and launch themselves around like springs to navigate. They're totally immune to projectiles, due to the swift wind that surrounds them. They attack players with wind charges, which deal almost no damage, but can sent entities flying around.

They are also the only source of breeze rods. These rods can be broken down into wind charges, which can be used similarly to the breeze's attacks. However, their best piece of utility comes in the form of crafting the handle to the new mace.

The breeze do not naturally spawn. Instead, they can only appear within trial chambers. They spawn in small groups from the trial spawners found within these incredibly deadly structures in this game.

Where to find the bogged in Minecraft

A bogged avoiding sunlight under the shade of a swamp tree (Image via Mojang)

The bogged is a new Minecraft skeleton variant coming to the game with Tricky Trials. These mobs have eight hearts rather than the normal 10, and in addition will shoot slower than normal skeletons. This might make them seem weaker, but every arrow a bogged shoots can deal an extra 1.5 hearts of poison damage, which adds up quickly over time.

Unlike the breeze, the bogged is not exclusive to trial chambers and trial spawners. Instead, these mobs are a new skeleton variant that can appear in swamps and mangrove swamps. When they appear in these biomes, they always spawn in groups of four, adding to how deadly they can be. One can deal significant damage, so four can quickly become lethal.

Make sure to bring honey, milk, or useful regeneration Minecraft potions to avoid getting chipped away by their poisoned arrows.

