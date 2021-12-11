Where to find noise caves in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Minecraft 1.18 was the biggest update ever added to Minecraft. The last update that made an impact similar to this update was the Nether update back in June 2020. The Minecraft 1.18 update introduced several changes in world and terrain generation within Minecraft. Additionally, it changed ore generation and distribution throughout the vast maps of Minecraft, among other features like a new music disc, a buff to copper blocks, and changes in Illager behavior.

Minecraft 1.18, or the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, mainly focuses on terrain generation for mountains and caves. The update adds six new biomes for mountains which expands the Mojang’s usage of mountains in the game significantly. It also revamps cave generation, adding three new cave biomes as well as three new cave types under the “Noise cave” biome.

Essentially, these "Noise" caves can be found pretty much anywhere in a world, but this article covers more about them.

Noise caves in Minecraft 1.18: Everything players need to know

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg We added noise caves, changed world height, and added aquifers (local water levels). Summarized in this pic. Note that the underground biomes don't generate quite yet. Try it, give us feedback! We added noise caves, changed world height, and added aquifers (local water levels). Summarized in this pic. Note that the underground biomes don't generate quite yet. Try it, give us feedback! https://t.co/S8gdxIyuRn

Noise caves are one of the newest cave generation systems added in Minecraft 1.18. The new generation system makes cave generation massively different from the system in Minecraft 1.17 and before, where caves were repetitive and were divided into different types of carvers, like small or medium caves.

Minecraft 1.18 classifies caves into three main categories: Cheese caves, Spaghetti caves, and Noodle caves. An additional feature called Aquifiers has also been added to these caves. A list of all these features can be found below.

1) Cheese Caves

This cave is easily the largest cave type to ever grace Minecraft’s harsh and unforgiving world. These caves can be situated inside mountains or underground, and consist of huge caverns with a plethora of hostile mobs and exposed ores. Pillars made of stone or deepslate, as well as underground waterfalls can be commonly found within these caves.

2) Spaghetti Caves

In accordance with their name, these caves are thin and elongated and bear a striking resemblance to the pre-1.18 cave systems in Minecraft. However, unlike the old carver caves, spaghetti caves are more narrow and can wind into unusual shapes and sizes. In a way, these caves have a style that is opposite to the aforementioned cheese caves.

3) Noodle Cave

The final cave sub-biome introduced by Minecraft 1.18 is the noodle cave. Noodle caves are even thinner than spaghetti caves and can prove to be quite claustrophobic at times, sometimes not even having enough space for the player to safely pass through. These caves are certainly not the type to get stuck in while on low health or with no light sources.

4) Aquifers

Aquifers are a small part of how noise caves generate in Minecraft 1.18. They are basically caves that are submerged in water. Many aquifers close to the surface resemble the old caver caves, except for the fact that they’re now completely submerged in water. As they connect to deeper cave systems, players can start sighting glow squids and axolotls in them.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider