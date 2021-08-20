Where to find ocelots in Minecraft

Ocelots are rare passive mobs that spawn exclusively amidst the jungle biomes of Minecraft.

These mobs have changed tremendously since their addition to Minecraft in 1.2.1. Originally, ocelots were just untamed cats. Once players right-clicked the ocelot with raw fish in hand, the mob would turn into a cat upon being tamed.

Instead of being the pre-tamed version of cats, ocelots are now their own breedable mob in Minecraft 1.17.

Since ocelots are no longer required in the process of taming an in-game cat, they have become one of the few rare mobs that players may encounter. In this article, we'll explain where exactly ocelots can be found in Minecraft.

Where can ocelots be found in Minecraft?

Ocelots are mobs that spawn exclusively in the jungle biome. However, in other versions of the game, ocelots have a chance of spawning in the jungle edge and bamboo jungle biomes as well.

Ocelots will spawn above any grass blocks equal to or higher than the in-game sea level (y=63 default). Ocelots spawn in groups of one or two, most commonly as full-grown adults, but there is a small chance that wild ocelots will spawn as kittens.

If an adult ocelot spawns, there's a 1/7 (14.3%) chance that two ocelot kittens will spawn alongside the adult. This chance applies to all methods of spawning, whether it be natural, using a command, or a spawn egg.

There is a 1/3 chance that natural spawning will fail to spawn an ocelot in Minecraft Java Edition. These mobs will also not spawn in the jungle edge and bamboo jungle biomes of the Java Edition. When naturally spawning in the classic jungle biome, the number of ocelots that spawn will depend on the world's hostile mob cap. Although ocelots are passive mobs, natural spawning considers the hostile mob cap over the much lower passive mob cap.

Edited by Siddharth Satish